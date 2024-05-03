Financial Times again recognizes Husqvarna Group as 'Climate Leader'

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group has been recognized as 'Climate Leader' by Financial Times for the third consecutive year. Husqvarna Group is ranked as number 74 among thousands of European scrutinized companies, showing the company's dedication to reducing carbon emissions while driving business growth. Among Swedish companies, Husqvarna Group ranks as number one in the category Personal and Household goods.

Since 2021, the Financial Times and Statista has compiled the list of "Europe's Climate Leaders." This prestigious ranking includes European companies that achieved significant reductions in their core emissions intensity between 2017 and 2022 (specifically, Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions relative to revenue). These companies also fulfill additional climate-related criteria, such as transparent Scope 3 reporting, absolute emissions reductions, and collaborative efforts. Husqvarna Group has improved its score from last year's 72.6 to 74.9 on a 100-point scale.

"Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions is reflected through diligent work along the whole value chain. Together with our suppliers and customers we are shifting to products fit for a low-carbon economy," says Calle Medin, Head of Sustainability at Husqvarna Group.

Husqvarna Group's transformative journey is evident in its strategic shift from petrol to electricity-powered solutions. Recognizing that over 90% of emissions stem from product use by end-users, the company underscores the critical importance of electrification. This commitment is underscored by the Group's operational ambition: by 2026, it aims to have two-thirds of its motorized products electrified. From a modest 11% in 2015, this figure has now surged to 43%.

As communicated earlier this week, Husqvarna Group has halved its emissions since the base year of 2015, all while expanding its net sales by 47%.

