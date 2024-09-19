Financial Trust Asset Management Named to PSN Top Guns List of Best Performing Strategies for Q2 2024

Quarterly PSN Top Guns List published by Zephyr identifies best-in-class separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Trust Asset Management announced today it has been named to the celebrated PSN Top Guns List of best performing separate accounts, managed accounts, and managed ETF strategies for Q2 2024. The highly anticipated list, published by Zephyr, remains one of the most important references for investors and asset managers.

"PSN Top Guns award winners are honored for exceptional performance. Showcasing these strategies within a dedicated peer universe provides essential insight for advisors, institutions, plan sponsors, family offices and wealth managers interested in incorporating SMAs (Separately Managed Accounts) into their clients' portfolios," says Nick Williams, Product Manager of PSN at Zephyr. "It is because of this that this quarter marks the first time that PSN Top Guns is now openly accessible."

Financial Trust Asset Management's separate account strategies won 34 Top Guns awards from Informa Investment Solutions (PSN) for the 2nd Quarter 2024. Financial Trust had 13 strategies win 34 awards in 15 universe categories.

"Ongoing recognition by Informa PSN for the performance of our quantitatively driven investment strategies is something we are very proud of," says Arno Mayer CFA CFP, Chief Investment Officer for Financial Trust.

Greg Vigrass, President & CEO for Financial Trust added, "continuing to be recognized in this way is a real honor, and recognition of our focused, disciplined investment approach."

Through a combination of PSN's proprietary performance screens, PSN Top Guns awards products in six proprietary categories in over 75 universes based on continued performance over time.

Financial Trust Asset Management's following strategies earned a PSN Top Guns award for the 2nd quarter of 2024.

[1-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the quarter in their respective strategy.

[2-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the one-year period in their respective strategy.

[3-Star Category:] had one of the top ten returns for the three-year period in their respective strategy.

[4-Star Category:] had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for the recent five-year period. Moreover, the strategy's returns exceeded the style benchmark for the three latest three-year rolling periods. The top ten returns for the latest three-year period then become the 4 Star Top Guns.

[Bull & Bear Masters:] had an r-squared of 0.80 or greater relative to the style benchmark for a three-year period. Moreover, the strategy had an upside market capture over 100 and a downside market capture less than 100 relative to the style benchmark. The top ten ratios of Upside Capture Ratio over Downside Capture Ratio become the PSN Bull & Bear Masters.

The complete list of PSN Top Guns and an overview of the methodology can be located at https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-top-guns/.

About Financial Trust Asset Management

Financial Trust Asset Management is an independently owned boutique investment management firm specializing in active and passive investment solutions for individual investors and investment professionals.

Our mission is to empower investors and investment professionals to achieve financial success through trusted relationships, expert guidance, and personalized solutions.

The firm's highly disciplined, quantitative investment approach is characterized by a distinctive blend of fundamental bottom-up stock selection, top-down macro research and technical evaluation.

For nearly four decades, https://informaconnect.com/zephyr/psn-financial-sma-data/ has been a top resource for investment professionals. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of nearly 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. PSN Mid-Year Outlook provides insight and trends about the SMA industry. You can view it online here.

Disclosure: Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Certain investments give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. There is no guarantee that an investment with the referenced strategies will meet its investment goals and the rating many not be representative of any one client's experience. Financial Trust Asset Management claims compliance with the Global Investment Performance Standards (GIPS®) and prepares performance data in compliance with GIPS standards and meets the requirements of the CFA Institute with regards to creating and reporting product composites. The ratings at PSN reflect the requirements of the GIPS standards published in the GIPS Handbook and are an average of all of the experiences of the manager's client base. All material provided is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The investment performance figures submitted to PSN portray the history for all separately managed portfolios that meet the composite definition gross of fees. The information presented herein should not be considered as personalized investment advice nor construed as a solicitation to buy or sell any security or engage in a particular investment strategy. PSN and Informa Financial Intelligence have no affiliation with Financial Trust Asset Management, but rather evaluate investment managers' performance on an objective basis. All other disclosures and fee schedules can be found in Financial Trust Asset Management's Form ADV Part 2A which is available on our company website. Financial Trust Asset Management, Chartered is state- registered Investment Advisor. www.Financialtrust.net

Media Contact: Greg Vigrass

Financial Trust Asset Management

[email protected]

(407) 492-0672

