Finastra and Salt Edge collaborate to provide a more personalized banking experience

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced its collaboration with Salt Edge to improve the speed of compliance with the Payments Service Directive 2 (PSD2) and other global Open Banking standards, for banks and Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) worldwide. The integration of the Salt Edge Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution, Open Banking Compliance, with Finastra's core banking solutions, Fusion Essence and Fusion Equation, enables institutions to build the necessary architecture to support end-to-end banking requirements and compliance through one Application Programming Interface (API). The integration is carried out via Finastra's open development platform, FusionFabric.cloud.

In an increasingly competitive global marketplace, banks and EMIs are under pressure to optimize their core processes, increase profitability, reduce the time to market for new products, and continue to innovate and personalize their offerings. The opening up of data has provided a good foundation for achieving this. In fact, Finastra's State of the Nation research found that, globally, 94% of professionals at financial institutions agree that Open Banking is important to their organization, with 63% reporting that it has enabled them to improve customer experience and 59% stating that it has helped attract new types of customers. However, complying with PSD2 and regional Open Banking standards can be a time-consuming, expensive and complicated task.

Dmitrii Barbasura, Co-Founder & CEO at Salt Edge said, "Finastra's commitment to unlocking the power of finance for everyone supports our goal to simplify all components of Open Banking and PSD2 compliance for both financial providers and end customers. The partnership extends our network coverage from our existing customers to Finastra's wide customer base, while the pre-integration of our combined best-in-class solutions allows end customers to benefit from more inclusive financial services thanks to Open Banking."

Open Banking Compliance provides full coverage of regulated markets with cross-bank and pan-European API standards, such as Open Banking UK and The Berlin Group in the EU, as well as newly regulated markets such as Australia, Brazil and the GCC. The comprehensive set of APIs gives Third-Party Providers (TPPs) access to instant and secure account information, payment initiation and a full-stack developer portal. Additionally, the integration provides added security, with a TPP verification system and mobile-first application to comply with strong customer authentication (SCA) and dynamic linking requirements.

Anand Subbaraman, General Manager, Banking at Finastra said, "Salt Edge has a proven track record of success with more than 100 API implementations for financial institutions globally. Bringing Open Banking Compliance into our suite of core banking solutions makes compliance quick and seamless for both Finastra and Salt Edge customers, while giving them the tools to create better and more personalized products and services. For the end user, the benefit is a much quicker, more secure and relevant banking experience that truly accommodates their needs. We are excited to partner with Salt Edge and welcome them into our ecosystem."

Find the app on the FusionStore here.

For further information please contact:

Adriana Arnaut

PR Manager

T: +1-437-886-3969

E [email protected]

saltedge.com

Sofia Romano

EMEA PR Manager

T +44 (0)7552 865009

E [email protected]

Caroline Duff

Global Head of PR

T +44 (0)7917 613586

E [email protected]

finastra.com

About Salt Edge

Salt Edge – a financial API platform with PSD2 and open banking solutions. The company has two main vectors of activity: enabling third parties to get access to bank channels via a unified gateway, and developing the technology necessary for banks to become compliant with the directive's requirements. ISO 27001 certified and AISP licensed under PSD2, the company employs the highest international security measures to ensure stable and reliable connections between financial institutions and their customers. The company is integrated with 5000+ financial institutions in 50+ countries.

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street

Paddington

London W2 6BD

United Kingdom

T: +44 20 3320 5000

SOURCE Finastra