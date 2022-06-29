Finastra announces annual partner award winners

LAKE MARY, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual partner day on 28 June, 2022, in Miami, Florida, Finastra announced the winners of its partner awards program. The partner awards recognize strategic collaborations with Finastra that are supporting growth and helping to transform and digitalize the financial services industry.

Winners include:

Partner of the Year: Wipro Limited

Wipro has been instrumental in supporting a significant number of large deals with Finastra this year, from closing to implementation. With a growing pipeline, they bring deep expertise and unrivalled presence to the financial services industry. Wipro is considered a trusted and consistent trade, cash and corporate solutions reseller partner. They truly commit to Finastra's business and share its ethos for innovation.





With unmatched local knowledge and strong customer relationships, TCMpartners is a welcome partner in Latin American, Spain and Portugal . The company has shown great commitment to training and certification in Finastra's treasury and capital markets technology solutions, as well as agility and adaptability in order to excel and achieve excellent results in a short period of time.





Recognized for its ability to build capacity at speed and its deep technology expertise across payments, universal banking and treasury and capital markets, Uni Systems has demonstrated great practices when it comes to flexibility and commitment of delivery in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe . The company is dedicated to ensuring a strong partnership.





HCL Technologies is always one step ahead in digital transformation, looking for the next way to disrupt the market and create something new and exciting for financial services institutions. They bring an inspirational drive for innovation demonstrated in their forward-thinking treasury and capital markets expertise and offerings.

Vector Risk is an innovative FusionFabric.cloud platform partner of Finastra's, helping banks to tackle regulatory change via its app on the platform. A true risk as a service solution, the app removes long and costly implementation projects for users. As well as this great solution, the Vector Risk team is leading the way in being incredibly flexible and pragmatic in its approach to helping customers.

Edward Sweigart, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem at Finastra said, "We are so fortunate to have a wide and diverse partner ecosystem at Finastra that supports company growth and brings leading solutions to the market that accelerate digital transformation and cloud adoption. We've always said that collaboration is so important for innovation and that's what we celebrate, alongside all our valued partners, as well as those named in our awards this year. Congratulations to all the winners."

Harpreet Arora, Global BFSI Domain & Solutions Head, Wipro Limited – this year's 'Partner of the Year' said, "This award is a testament to our long-standing partnership with Finastra and our jointly developed end-to-end transformation capabilities. We look forward to continued success as we bring vital banking, cash and trade technology to our clients in the financial services industry."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Retail & Digital Banking for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by ~8,600 institutions, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com.

