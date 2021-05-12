Finastra harmonizes origination for deposits, loans and mortgages to provide a seamless digital experience

LAKE MARY, Fla., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the launch of Fusion Originate, a single platform encompassing consumer and business deposits, loans and mortgages. The harmonized user experience for digital online channels and back office benefits from the expertise of the Finastra UX team and design thinking to deliver a consistent and simplified user experience with a broad range of functionality.

"Financial firms have historically had to use different systems for originating loans, deposits and mortgages, creating different internal processes as well as inconsistent user experiences for account holders," said Steve Hoke, Vice President & General Manager, Mortgage & Lending Solutions, Finastra. "Fusion Originate changes all that. This is a unique offering in the market, providing a single solution for the full spectrum of origination types, so financial institutions can set up their entire digital channel with a common look and feel."

With Fusion Originate, community banks and credit unions will benefit from an enhanced ability to transform the customer portal into an online sales channel and convert prospects into customers with a self-service application process. The solution integrates seamlessly with a range of loan origination and core banking systems, available from Finastra and third-party providers, delivering a real-time onboarding and decisioning origination experience. It includes robust functionality to combat fraud and ensure compliance, while a cohesive, modern UX complements financial institutions' branding.

Fusion Originate represents the consolidation of several of Finastra's best-of-breed lending and account opening solutions, including Fusion uOpen (business and consumer deposits, consumer lending), Fusion Consumerbot (consumer lending), and Fusion MortgagebotPOS (mortgage origination), combined with new functionality for business lending (available in Summer 2021). While each of these solutions will continue to be available independently, clients will have the option to upgrade to the complete Fusion Originate suite.

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

Corporate headquarters

4 Kingdom Street

Paddington

London W2 6BD

United Kingdom

T: +44 20 3320 5000

North American headquarters

744 Primera Boulevard

Suite 2000

Lake Mary, FL 32746

United States

T: +1 800 989 9009

SOURCE Finastra

Related Links

http://www.finastra.com/

