Finastra Named Best Global Trade Finance Software Provider

Torsten Pull, Senior Vice President & General Manager for Corporate Banking at Finastra said, "It's a great honor to be awarded the world's best trade finance software provider with our solution that embraces Open Banking and the buildout of an innovative ecosystem, via our platform FusionFabric.cloud. The win reflects our commitment to helping banks compete, stay relevant and future-proof their international trade finance business in today's challenging marketplace."

The editorial review board of Global Finance selected the best trade finance providers based on entries from banks and others, as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts. Criteria for choosing the winners included: transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and innovative technologies.

Joseph Giarraputo, Publisher and Editorial Director at Global Finance Magazine said, "Finastra has a strong track record in trade finance. Its trade and supply chain software solutions enable hundreds of banks to more easily leverage the latest technologies, including cloud computing, advanced data analytics, big data, application programming interfaces and distributed ledger, to digitize their trade finance business and enhance user experience for their corporate customers."

Finastra's trade and supply chain finance solutions power over 200 trade finance banks around the world, enabling corporate banks to adapt, with intelligence, insight, and innovation at the core, in line with ever-changing client demands.

The full list of winners can be found here.

