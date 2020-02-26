Finastra Powers Retail Banking Innovation With Four New Fintech Apps on FusionStore

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra today announced the launch of four new retail banking apps on FusionStore, the firm's app marketplace. Built during Finastra's first appathon in North America, at the tail end of last year, the apps – which provide innovative saving, spending control and personal finance management services – use open APIs, accessible via the FusionFabric.cloud development platform.

They include:

Flybits – a contextual customer engagement platform for banking, delivering 1:1 personalization at scale. Flybits enables financial institutions to unlock the power of their data, coupled with context, to own the most critical moments in a customer's lifecycle. Deborah Beatty, VP of Partnerships at Flybits, said, "Using FusionFabric.cloud's pre-integrated developer tools and API catalogue, we will be able to easily deploy our solution with Finastra clients. Combining our industry-leading approach to contextual personalization with Finastra's core technologies enables us to bring highly relevant and timely experiences to customers, increasing engagement and loyalty, and allowing banks to own lasting relationships through improved service and value."

Predictive Engagement Platform from KapitalWise – the Predictive Engagement Platform uses AI to predict over 60 personal, financial, and credit events in customers' lives to drive one-on-one customer engagement. Neil Patel, Chief Growth Officer, KapitalWise, said, "Being a part of FusionFabric.cloud, we have gained access to a new partnership channel reaching Finastra's customer base of more than 9,000 financial institutions. This gives us the ability to empower more financial institutions to provide their customers a hyper-personalized experience by offering the right solution at the right time."

Honeyfi – a personal finance app, Honeyfi helps couples manage their money and save together. Ramy Serageldin, Co-founder & CEO of Honeyfi Inc., said, "Sharing your life with a partner means planning for the future. Honeyfi empowers couples to get ahead with their finances, making it easier to save and pay off debt. Having access to Finastra's APIs through the FusionFabric.cloud platform, as well as a comprehensive validation process, has helped us make our vision a reality and take it to market much more quickly than otherwise possible."

FinGoal – an AI-powered financial insight service, FinGoal finds money and grows deposits motivating consumers to reengage with their financial institutions every day. FinGoal's AI analyzes spending patterns to comparison shop every dollar they spend, ensuring users are getting the best bang for their buck everywhere they spend money. David Nohe, CEO of FinGoal, said, "With FusionFabric.cloud, any financial institution or fintech that wants to connect with customers on a deeper level can easily access FinGoal's AI to grow deposits."

Welcoming the apps to FusionStore, Eli Rosner, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Finastra, said, "These apps are testament to both the importance of collaboration and the power of data in financial services. With the use of Finastra's APIs and the intelligent application of transactional and third-party data, these apps bring much sought after experiences to consumers, helping financial institutions deliver on the promise of innovation through collaboration.

"FusionFabric.cloud opens up Finastra's core systems to any firm or developers with the dream of bringing new solutions to the financial services ecosystem. Each app made available through FusionStore is further proof that collaboration really is the future of banking."

About Finastra

Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top 100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers. Learn more at finastra.com

About FusionFabric.cloud

FusionFabric.cloud is a scalable, open and collaborative development platform built by Finastra. The secure and proven cloud platform encourages innovation, opening up the company's core systems through APIs so that third parties can develop applications on top. Fintechs can quickly build and promote apps worldwide. Financial institutions can access or create new services, which their customers are demanding, faster. Visit fusionfabric.cloud.

