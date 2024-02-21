Finastra's Filogix unveils automated lender note capabilities, powered by Gen AI

New function streamlines processes and boosts efficiencies for Canadian mortgage brokers

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra's Filogix team has unveiled new generative AI (Gen AI) capabilities in its Expert Pro Canadian Mortgage Point of Sale (POS) solution. The function automates the creation of borrower narratives (notes) that aids in lender underwriting – streamlining processes, saving time and minimizing errors for brokers.

With just a single click, users can generate a comprehensive summary of the mortgage deal, covering all the relevant criteria. The content can be reviewed, edited and then sent for underwriting much faster, as compared to the traditional manual process. Content can be auto-composed in English or French, and brokers can choose the format and which elements of the mortgage application to include for a more tailored and personalized experience.

Jonathan Wootten, Head of Filogix at Finastra said, "We're very proud of this significant milestone. As a leader in financial technology solutions, we are committed to harnessing the power of Gen AI to enhance our own business processes, as well as to bringing exciting innovations to our customers. In our recent annual survey, 83% of financial services professionals said that their institution is interested in Gen AI. This mirrors the enthusiasm we see in the marketplace for the new functionality in our Expert Pro solution for brokers. We look forward to continuing to bring our customers opportunities to tap into the innovative and transformative technology that is Gen AI."

The Auto-Compose functionality has a secure private model at the core, which stands out from other systems built around public models.

Filogix Expert Pro allows mortgage professionals to centralize their business through workflow optimization, resulting in improved consumer experience, more time to manage new opportunities, and funding deals faster. Click here for more information.

About Filogix

Filogix has served as the hub of the Canadian mortgage industry for almost two decades, offering secure, reliable connectivity to brokers and lenders. It provides trusted mortgage lending products, that enable the effective management of the sales process from origination through underwriting. As the mortgage landscape continues to change, Filogix is prioritizing advances to support the industry into the future. It is investing in a more open infrastructure and building connectivity to create a complete mortgage marketplace, helping mortgage professionals do business with more choice, speed and reliability than ever before.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, and launched the leading open platform for innovation, FusionFabric.cloud, in 2017. It serves institutions of all sizes, providing award-winning software solutions and services across Lending, Payments, Treasury & Capital Markets and Universal Banking (Retail, Digital and Commercial Banking) for banks to support direct banking relationships and grow through indirect channels, such as embedded finance and Banking as a Service. Its pioneering approach and commitment to open finance and collaboration is why it is trusted by over 8,000 institutions, including 45 of the world's top 50 banks. For more information, visit finastra.com

