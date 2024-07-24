Finaya Launches Enhanced Insurance Solutions for Homeowners

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SEATTLE, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finaya, the one-stop-shop for homeownership, mortgage, and real estate services, announces a new offering to provide consumers with a marketplace of insurance providers offering standalone or bundled insurance offerings. This offering marks a significant step forward in Finaya's mission to provide comprehensive, seamless, and efficient services for homeowners, buyers and sellers.

Through this capability, Finaya users will now have access to a network of insurance providers, enabling them to compare and select the best insurance policies for their specific needs. Whether it's securing the right home insurance at the time of buying a home, or lowering insurance rates at any time while owning a home, Finaya customers will benefit from the convenience and expertise of having a network of providers all in one place.

Choose Finaya for all your homeownership needs Post this

"We are excited to bring even more value to our customers," said Naren Nath, CEO of Finaya. "This offering fits in perfectly with our commitment to simplifying the entire homeownership journey. By integrating our robust insurance comparison tools into the platform, we are empowering homeowners with the resources they need to protect their most valuable assets."

Finaya leverages advanced technology to provide users with personalized insurance quotes from top-rated providers. This user-friendly service simplifies the process of finding and purchasing insurance, ensuring that customers receive the best coverage at the most competitive prices.

This insurance offering is now available on the Finaya platform nationwide, with dedicated support available to help users navigate the new features. This underscores Finaya's dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions, further solidifying its position as a leader in the homeownership market.

For more information, please visit Finaya's website

About Finaya

Finaya is a comprehensive platform designed to simplify the journey of homeownership. From mortgage services to real estate solutions, Finaya provides the tools and resources needed to manage all aspects of owning a home in one convenient location. For more information, visit Finaya.

Social Media:

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Finaya