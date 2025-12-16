FINBOA Adds Key Sales and Marketing Leaders to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Clendaniel and Huffman join to accelerate revenue, amplify the brand, and propel market momentum

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading innovator in compliance process automation for financial institutions, has recently added two strategic leadership team members to accelerate the company's growth and strengthen its go-to-market strategy. Steve Clendaniel has been named Director of Sales, and Juliet Huffman has been named Director of Marketing. These appointments support FINBOA's continued investment in scaling its operations, expanding market reach, and delivering innovative fintech solutions that simplify compliance, improve efficiency, and enhance the customer experience for banks and credit unions.

Steve Clendaniel, Director of Sales, FINBOA Juliet Huffman, DIrector of Marketing, FINBOA

"The appointments of Steve and Juliet reflect our commitment to building a world-class go-to-market organization. Their leadership will help accelerate FINBOA's momentum by sharpening our sales focus and elevating our brand presence in the market. Together, they bring the strategic insight and energy needed to support our customers and drive the next phase of FINBOA's growth." said Raj Singal, Founder & CEO of FINBOA.

In his new role, Steve Clendaniel will lead FINBOA's sales organization with a mission to grow revenue and further develop a high-performing, customer-centric sales approach. With extensive experience in financial technology and enterprise sales leadership, Steve will be responsible for driving new business, strengthening customer relationships, and optimizing sales processes to support the company's accelerating demand.

As Director of Marketing, Juliet Huffman will oversee the development and execution of FINBOA's strategic marketing initiatives. Her responsibilities include creating programs that drive revenue growth, elevate brand visibility, and generate sustained demand for FINBOA's fintech solutions. Juliet will also build scalable, data-driven marketing frameworks that align closely with business goals and support a unified go-to-market strategy.

The addition of Steve Clendaniel and Juliet Huffman to FINBOA's leadership team reinforces the company's commitment to delivering modern, automated solutions that reduce risk, strengthen compliance, and streamline operations for financial institutions. FINBOA continues to gain momentum in the fintech market, driven by its focus on innovation and the growing demand for automation tools that improve back-office efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

FINBOA's growth has earned recognition from leading industry organizations. The company was named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the second time, ranking #746 overall, #76 among U.S. software companies, and #79 in Texas. Over the past year, FINBOA has earned multiple industry accolades including nominations by the US FinTech Awards for Banking Tech of the Year, the PayTech USA "Tech of the Future" Award, and the Credit Union Times Luminaries Award.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes with AutoDecision, along with companion product FINBOA BI-Disputes and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 400 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind. Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X social media platforms.

SOURCE FINBOA