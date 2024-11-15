FINBOA Honored as 'Banking Tech of the Year' for Game-Changing Payment Disputes Solution

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading innovator in compliance process automation for financial institutions, announces the selection of FINBOA Payment Disputes, as the Banking Tech of the Year winner at the US FinTech Awards 2024. This award recognizes the impact of FINBOA's innovative software to digitize and transform back-office operations, regulatory compliance processing, and the customer experience for banks and credit unions across the country.

The award celebrates FINBOA's ongoing commitment to empowering financial institutions with impactful automation solutions. FINBOA Payment Disputes streamlines and simplifies the time-intensive operational tasks involved in electronic payment dispute processing resulting in reducing cost, operational risk and non-compliance, while allowing banking staff to focus on higher-value, customer-focused services. FINBOA Payment Disputes solution is designed to meet the unique challenges facing today's financial institutions, including evolving regulations and the need for operational transparency.

"We are honored to receive the U.S. Fintech Award, which recognizes pioneering technology addressing key business challenges for financial institutions," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "The Banking Tech of the Year award highlights the distinct value of FINBOA's Payment Disputes solution in revolutionizing dispute management with workflow automation built around the compliance needs of the banking sector. This award underscores our commitment to transforming banking operations with process automation solutions."

The US FinTech Awards 2024, hosted by FinTech Intel, highlight outstanding achievements in financial technology across the United States. An esteemed panel of industry experts evaluates each entry for technological innovation, impact on the financial services sector, and the ability to solve industry challenges. FINBOA was selected as a standout in these areas, marking it as a trailblazer in the rapidly evolving fintech landscape.

The award was presented to FINBOA at a ceremony in New York City on November 14 at US Fintech Awards 2024 event where fintech industry leaders gather together to celebrate the industry's contributions to advancing financial technology in the United States.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes along with companion products, FINBOA BI Disputes and AutoDecision. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

In 2024, FINBOA received industry accolades including the PayTech USA Award: Tech of the Future, Finovate Award finalist, CU Times Luminary Award for Product Innovation, Jack Henry Associates' Cobalt Integrator's Award and selection for the ICBA ThinkTech Accelerator's program; as well as being named to the INC 5000 list of fastest growing U.S. businesses.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 250 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X Twitter .

