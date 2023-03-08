FINBOA Intelligent Automation Software Featured at Fintech Meetup 2023

Solution Spotlight to Showcase Payment Dispute SaaS

HOUSTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation software for financial institutions, will present their innovative Payment Dispute solution at Fintech Meetup's Solution Spotlight on March 20, 2023 in Las Vegas. Raj Singal, CEO and founder of FINBOA will take the stage to discuss the company's Payment Dispute software, highlighting the business case outcomes achieved by a $4B financial institution currently using the FINBOA solution. All Fintech Meetup attendees are invited to attend.

Trusted by over 150 banks and credit unions nationwide, FINBOA Payment Dispute software reduces dispute processing time by up to 90 percent and claim related write-offs by an average of 25%, while improving regulatory compliance and customer experience. FINBOA was named as a finalist in the 2022 Fintech Banking Tech's Tech of the Future award and ranked #11 on the Houston Business Journal's 2022 Top 100 List. FINBOA's industry-recognized SaaS products digitize and modernize inefficient manual processes or systems commonly used to manage regulatory compliance processing for Payment Disputes, Exception Management, and Onboarding for Treasury and Loan clients.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent automation SaaS to banks and credit unions to simplify and improve regulatory compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to exceptional customer service, FINBOA delivers transformative software solutions proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational complexity, costs and risk. FINBOA is headquartered in Houston TX.

