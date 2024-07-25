FINBOA Recognized as Finalist in 2024 Finovate Awards 'Best Back-Office/Core Solutions' Category

HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation software for financial institutions, has been named as a finalist in the 2024 Finovate Awards in the Best Back-Office/Core Services Solution.

FINBOA has been selected as a finalist in the Best Back-Office/Core Services category for its Payment Disputes SaaS , an intelligent process automation solution that improves regulatory compliance and operational efficiency by eliminating manual systems and processes associated with dispute resolution. FINBOA SaaS solutions offer data integration with most banking core systems, are PCI/DSS compliant, and easy-to-use.

"The Finovate Awards celebrate and recognize the people and organizations driving innovation in the financial services industry. The FINBOA Team is honored to once again be recognized as one of the most innovative service providers to financial institutions," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "Our mission is to replace manual compliance processing with intelligent automation and decisioning; allowing FIs to free people to do more meaningful work."

The Finovate Awards recognize financial technology companies driving innovation forward and bringing new ideas to life. The awards bring together leading banks, fintech firms, accelerators and individuals to compete in 24 categories that represent innovation in the financial services industry. Among Finovate Award finalists in the Best Back-Office/Core Services Solution category are fintechs that excel in back-office and/or core service solutions that allow FIs to seamlessly integrate their day-to-day operations while also giving them the opportunity to engage with new tech solutions and establish new products and processes.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing while improving regulatory compliance and customer experience by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive industry experience and a commitment to customer success, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 220 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

