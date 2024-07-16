FINBOA to Present and Exhibit at 2024 MEA Financial Users Conference

HOUSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA, Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation software for financial institutions will be presenting and exhibiting at the MEA Financial Users Conference in Tampa, Florida from July 28-30. Preceding this event, on July 25, FINBOA will host a joint webinar with MEA Financial titled 'Self-Service Payment Disputes: Delivering a Great Experience for a Challenging Problem'. This live webinar will feature the digital experiences of both the MEA Financial UniFi banking suite, and that of the FINBOA Payment Dispute solution to address compliance processing.

The MEA Financial User Conference features presentations from fintech leaders that offer expanded digital services to MEA Financial clients. Financial institutions will gather together to learn how to maximize the UniFi solution in delivering a full function retail and commercial digital offering.

According to MEA Financial President/CEO, Edward W. Rhea, "The theme for this year's event is 'What's New, What's Next' and MEA's Roadmap in the ever-evolving financial industry. We are pleased to have FINBOA demonstrate the benefits of a completely digital, streamlined Payment Disputes solution for MEA Financial UniFi users."

Details about the MEA Financial Users Conference can be found at www.meafinancial.com . To register for the joint FINBOA and MEA Financial webinar on July 25, visit https://www.finboa.com/upcoming-webinars. The webinar is open all interested bankers.

MEA Financial and FINBOA announced a partnership in early 2024, in which MEA Financial will promote FINBOA's Payment Dispute solution to MEA Financial customers. The FINBOA Payment Dispute SaaS solution replaces outdated manual systems and processes to improve compliance, operational efficiency and the customer experience. FINBOA's proven software is quick to implement, easy to use and proven to improve business outcomes. Financial institutions using FINBOA Payment Disputes report reducing intake processing time by up to 90%, while reducing claim-related losses by an average of 25% and virtually eliminating re-keying.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive experience and a commitment to customer experience, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

In early 2024, FINBOA was selected to Cohort 7 of the Independent Community Bankers of America® ThinkTECH Accelerator Program, and was named as a finalist in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA in Best-as-a-Service Solution for Payments category. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 220 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes.

