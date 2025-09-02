FINBOA to Showcase Intelligent Automation at 2025 Jack Henry™ Connect

Panel of Bankers to Highlight Transformational Value of Dispute Process Automation

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading provider of intelligent process automation software for financial institutions, will present and exhibit at Jack Henry™ Connect 2025 taking place September 8–11 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Following recognition as the 2024 Integrator Cobalt Award Winner at Jack Henry Connect, FINBOA returns this year to co-host a compelling panel session alongside Jack Henry and industry leaders from Busey Bank and Plumas Bank:

Session Title: Technology Disruptors – Transforming Payment Disputes With Intelligent Automation

Date & Time: September 11, 2025 @ 2:50 PM

Session Overview:

Spreadsheet and paper-based, manual processes for handling payment disputes slow down operations and increase costs. In this session, panelists will share their experience of how leveraging the FINBOA Payment Disputes solution has enabled financial institutions to automate over 30% of dispute cases, reduce financial losses by 25%, and drive better customer and operational outcomes. Attendees will gain insights from real-world implementations at leading institutions, Busey Bank and Plumas Bank and learn how this Cobalt Award–winning approach is transforming payment dispute resolution.

Featured Speakers include: Daniel McCarthy, EVP & Director of Payments Operations & Deposit Processing, Busey Bank (Champaign, IL); Sarena Barker, SVP, Digital Banking, Plumas Bank; Dave Hunkele, Strategic Advisor, FINBOA; David Schmiedeler, Director, Technical Product Management, Jack Henry Card Processing Solutions.

This panel discussion will deliver an impactful close to Jack Henry Connect 2025, a conference known for its focus on innovation, collaboration, and the future of financial services. The session underscores FINBOA's continued role in delivering measurable impact through intelligent automation.

Live Demonstrations at Booth #1119

Throughout the event, FINBOA will offer hands-on demos of its award-winning solutions, including: FINBOA Payment Disputes with AutoDecision, FINBOA Treasury Onboarding and FINBOA BI-Disputes solutions. Attendees can explore how FINBOA's platform helps reduce operational costs, streamline compliance, and empower digital transformation.

About Jack Henry™ Connect:

Hosted annually by Jack Henry & Associates, Jack Henry Connect is a premier industry event that brings together banking professionals, technology leaders, and fintech innovators for four days of thought leadership, collaboration, and hands-on learning. The conference offers a wide range of educational sessions, product demonstrations, and networking opportunities designed to empower financial institutions and technology providers to explore trends, foster partnerships, and drive innovation in financial services.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify compliance processing by eliminating manual systems. Solutions include FINBOA Payment Disputes with AutoDecision, along with companion product FINBOA BI-Disputes and FINBOA Treasury Onboarding. FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 400 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at www.finboa.com

