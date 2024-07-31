FINBOA's Dheeraj Singal Wins ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator All-Heart Award

HOUSTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA announced that its CEO Dheeraj Singal won the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator program's All-Heart award, sponsored by Wipfli LLP. The All-Heart award is the only individual recipient honor given as part of the ThinkTECH Accelerator, celebrating Singal's demonstrated passion, empathy and commitment to making a positive impact on those around them, including community banks.

"FINBOA's solution removes the friction from the dispute management processes, replacing what can be a labor-intensive process with an automated solution that offers greater operational efficiency, meets compliance considerations, and enhances the customer experience," said ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts. "We're proud to honor Dheeraj's outstanding efforts with the All-Heart award. His dedication and participation in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator exemplify FINBOA's commitment to supporting community banks, ensuring they continue to thrive and serve their communities effectively."

Trusted by more than 200 financial institutions, FINBOA's digital, automated dispute management solution integrates with the digital banking systems of financial institutions across the United States.

"I am honored to receive the All-Heart award in recognition of FINBOA's alignment with community banking values and our dedication to fostering innovation and prosperous communities," said Singal. "Participating in this program has deepened our appreciation and understanding of the vital role community banks play in serving the financial needs of all communities nationwide, and we are ready to support them in meeting these demands with our solution."

Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative fintech companies with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders — identifying and designing workable solutions that address today's modern banking needs. FINBOA received mentorship from a distinguished network of industry stakeholders through an immersive 10-week program, the second of two accelerator programs for 2024 as part of ICBA's investment in ThinkTECH initiatives to support continuous development and advancement of community bank innovation.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive experience and a commitment to customer experience, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

In early 2024, FINBOA was selected to Cohort 7 of the Independent Community Bankers of America® ThinkTECH Accelerator Program and was named as a finalist in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA in Best-as-a-Service Solution for Payments category. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 220 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.

As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.org.

