FINBOA's Momentum Continues In 2Q2024

Fintech dispute automation provider reports growth in revenue and new implementations

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FINBOA Inc., a leading innovator in intelligent process automation for regulatory compliance in financial institutions, reported continued revenue growth for 2Q2024 as well as momentum in new customer implementations for an ever-expanding client base. In 2Q this year, FINBOA revenue increased 24% over the same period the previous year. Since January, twenty-four financial institutions have gone live with FINBOA's Payment Disputes solution, which transforms the manual systems associated with meeting compliance standards for dispute processing. More than 225 financial institutions in total are users of FINBOA's Payment Disputes SaaS software.

Also in 2Q2024, the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) selected FINBOA to participate in the seventh cohort of their ThinkTECH Accelerator Program, which connects leading technology providers to community bankers across the United States.

"Customer satisfaction is a key focus of FINBOA's implementation process and we are delighted to see so many banks and credit unions go live with our Payment Disputes solution," said Raj Singal, CEO and Founder of FINBOA. "Our commitment to helping transform the banking back office is being recognized by leading industry associations such as ICBA and the success testimonials of our customers."

FINBOA's Payment Disputes SaaS solution helps to reduce compliance costs and risk for institutions with assets ranging from hundreds of millions to tens of billions.

About FINBOA

FINBOA provides intelligent process automation software to banks and credit unions to simplify dispute processing and improve regulatory compliance by eliminating manual systems. Leveraging extensive experience and a commitment to customer experience, FINBOA delivers transformative software proven to enable institutional growth by reducing operational costs and risk.

FINBOA was selected to Cohort 7 of Independent Community Bankers of America® ThinkTECH Accelerator Program and was named as a finalist in the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA in Best as-a-Service Solution for Payments category. Headquartered in Houston, FINBOA is trusted to help over 225 financial institutions nationwide achieve targeted business outcomes and peace of mind.

Learn more at www.finboa.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and X Twitter .

SOURCE FINBOA