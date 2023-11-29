Finch AI Names Mark Goldman to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finch AI, a leading developer of trusted AI-enabled solutions for government and commercial enterprises, announced today the addition of Mark Goldman to the company's board of directors.

"Mark is widely recognized for his keen eye in identifying high-potential companies and his long track record of guiding and nurturing their growth," said Finch AI CEO and Chairman Steve Baldwin. "His business partnerships and technology relationships will immediately benefit Finch AI and will enhance our success during this pivotal period of growth." 

Mark Goldman, managing director at global investment bank Houlihan Lokey, is Finch AI's newest board member.
Goldman is a Managing Director at global investment bank Houlihan Lokey serving as co-head of its Financial Sponsors Coverage Group, a member of the firm's Management Committee. As head of the Alternative Capital Coverage group within financial sponsors, he covers private equity, hedge, pension funds and, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and large multi-asset class managers. Before joining Houlihan in 2007, he was a Director and founding member of Deutsche Bank's Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Group and a director in UBS's M&A Group.  

Goldman earned a B.A. in Economics from Duke University, a General Course Degree from the London School of Economics and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

His appointment was effective Nov. 1.

About Finch

Finch AI combines mission understanding with emerging technologies to deliver the most precise insights into massive amounts of data. Its clients include the most discerning organizations with critical missions including the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, civilian agencies and commercial customers in finance and media. Learn more about our trusted products and solutions at FinchAI.com. 

