FIND HOPE AND COMMUNITY AT THE 2026 OVERNIGHT WALK IN CHICAGO, HOSTED BY THE AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization and the largest private funder of suicide research, today announces and invites people affected by mental health and impacted by suicide the opportunity to participate June 13, 2026, in the 31st Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk taking place in Chicago.

Overnight Walkers and AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia at the 2025 Overnight Walk in NYC

The Overnight is AFSP's flagship fundraising event that brings people together from across the country to walk for suicide prevention along an approximate 16-mile route for a night of hope, healing and the power of community. Established in 2002, The Overnight takes place in a different major city each year, giving Walkers a chance to share their personal stories and raise community awareness and understanding for this leading cause of death. This year's Overnight will be hosted in Chicago for the first time since 2009.

"The Overnight brings together people affected by mental health and suicide and their families and friends, as well as people who want to get involved in helping others," said AFSP's Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "This powerful event offers participants a supportive community, where hope and healing are at the center of the experience. And we are grateful to the Walkers and those who support them for raising much-needed funds for AFSP's research, advocacy and education and to further our mission to save lives."

Ahead of The Overnight, Walkers spend months fundraising and training for this endurance event. In 2025, just under $3.1 million funds were raised, and attendance reached 1,700 including Walkers, Crew Members, Volunteers, Staff, and supporters.

"I walk to help forgive my 9-year-old self, and that has become the heart of my healing," said AFSP Connecticut Chapter Board Chair, Connecticut Healing Conversations Coordinator and 11-time Overnight Walker Marie Demasi. "At The Overnight, there is no stigma — only hope — just a safe haven where stories are shared, healing happens, and we come together to bring suicide out of the darkness. The connections and hugs are what keep me coming back."

To learn more or register for the 31st Overnight Walk, visit https://www.theovernight.org.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

