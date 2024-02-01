FIND YOUR FLAVOR WITH INTERNATIONAL DELIGHT® AND ADJOA ANDOH AT THE BRIDGERTON-INSPIRED COFFEE & COURTING SOIREE

By bringing together Regency-era courting and the modern-day coffee date, this event is sure to be the talk of the social season

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of its limited-edition Bridgerton-inspired creamers and iced coffee , International Delight is teaming up with Shondaland's hit series Bridgerton and actress Adjoa Andoh, who portrays Lady Agatha Danbury, to give New York City-based singles the opportunity to meet their most-desirable match. International Delight's "Coffee & Courting" dating event will make its official debut on February 22, ahead of the Season 3 release of Bridgerton, and will be one that singletons will be buzzing about.

Bridgerton International Delight's "Coffee & Courting" dating event will feature new Bridgerton-inspired creamers and iced coffee.

The swoon-worthy dating event will take place at Nine Orchard in Manhattan, NY, one of the most romantic cities in the world1, where singletons will have the chance to sample International Delight's Bridgerton-inspired creamers and iced coffee with all the flavor, feelings, and indulgence of Regency-era Britain. Throughout the event there will be ample opportunity to mix-and-mingle, surrounded by romantic lighting and décor inspired by Regency-era Britain, giving singles a chance to find their very own Duke or Duchess.

To earn status as the diamond of the season, one must master the etiquette and cues to impress the social sphere. That's why International Delight has tapped Andoh, who plays the wise, witty, matchmaker Lady Danbury and one of The Queen's confidants in the Bridgerton television series, to host the event. Inspired by her role, Andoh will share delightful advice and cunning courting methods on how to bring Bridgerton-inspired romance and chivalry into today's modern world of dating.

International Delight knows that the ideal way to connect with someone new is over a cup of coffee. Modern-day singletons are increasingly turning to coffee dates in hopes of finding their perfect match, with Gen Z Tinder members ranking coffee as their preferred first date2.

"International Delight recognizes that coffee dates present the perfect opportunity to find someone that matches your taste," said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, Coffee Creamers for Danone North America. "Inspired by our delightfully indulgent iced coffee and creamers, we look forward to transporting International Delight and Bridgerton fans to an era of courtly grace and refreshing connections."

New York City-based singletons who find themselves burning for a date this social season can download Tinder to meet their match. Now through Valentine's Day (February 14), eligible Tinder members can search in the platform to find their invitation and enter for a chance to claim a ticket to the soiree. Once the submission deadline is closed, select Tinder members will receive an email confirmation to secure their spot at the event. No purchase necessary. Terms apply. See fooji.info/InternationalDelight2Rules for more details.

International Delight continuously tracks consumer and category trends to understand the latest in pop-culture and what flavor-obsessed coffee enthusiasts want to see next. With the new Bridgerton-inspired creamer and iced coffee offerings on shelves now through the start of summer, fans can curl up for Bridgerton Season 3, coming soon to Netflix, and indulge in all of the delicacies of the Regency era. Bridgerton will return for an ultra-lavish season 3 this year. The season will be split into two 4-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on May 16, 2024, followed by Part 2 on June 13, 2024 on Netflix. In the meantime, International Delight is prepared to bring the excitement – and drama – directly to coffee mugs for an event that is sure to delight.

Sponsor: Fooji, Inc. NO PURCH. NEC. Legal residents of NY, NJ, CT & A18+ only. ARV: $100. 2/1/24 – 2/14/24. Rules at https://fooji.info/InternationalDelight1Rules

1 NYC listed most romantic city in the US. NEWS10 ABC (2022, November 25).

2 GWI - GlobalWebIndex USA, Tinder A18+, 2023.

