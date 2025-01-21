Findhelp and LBJ School of Public Affairs Announce "Social Care in the Digital Age" Podcast Episode

Findhelp's Jaffer Traish will join Emily Barey, Amy McCarthy, and The LBJ School's Sherri Greenberg on Feb. 12 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the leading social care software company dedicated to connecting all people in need and the programs that serve them, and The LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas-Austin will continue their video podcast series focused on exploring the social safety net, with the third episode being recorded live on February 12.

Titled "Social Care in the Digital Age", the third episode will be filmed from noon to 1:30 p.m. Central and will explore how digital tools and platforms are shaping access to and delivery of social care services. The episode will feature a conversation among Findhelp COO Jaffer Traish, Sherri Greenberg of The LBJ School and Steve Hicks School of Social Work at UT-Austin, Epic's Chief Nurse Evangelist Emily Barey, and Hippocratic AI's Chief Nursing Officer Amy McCarthy.

Findhelp is helping power the social safety net by using technology and data to deliver social care services to individuals in need with speed, efficiency, and dignity. The company addresses the problem of information asymmetry that plagues healthcare, government, education, and other organizations in the social care sector, where people often lack awareness of and access to community services.

"What are the opportunities to modernize the social safety net, how do we improve information sharing, and is there a role for AI?" said Findhelp's Jaffer Traish. "On our next episode of American Compassion, these are some of the key questions our expert panelists will be tackling on social care in the digital age."

Founded in 1970, The LBJ School of Public Affairs is America's preeminent educational institute for training leaders and improving the quality of public service in the United States and abroad at all levels of governance and civic engagement.

The podcast series features experts from academia, the public and private sectors, and practitioners who are innovating America's social safety net. For this episode, we're talking to people who are at the forefront of providing better care to underserved populations and helping to build a better safety net. We aim to explore how emerging best practices are shaping access to and delivery of social care services.

Jaffer Traish serves as the Chief Operating Officer at Findhelp, a role which he's held since 2018. Prior to this, Jaffer worked in various roles in the healthcare industry, in addition to working in Adjudication for the State of Wisconsin for half a decade.

Sherri Greenberg is a professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the Steve Hicks School of Social Work, where she also serves as the Assistant Dean for State and Local Government Engagement. Previously, Sherri served as a senior advisor to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and served as a Texas state representative from 1991 to 2001, chairing various committees. Sherri has worked as the City of Austin's capital finance manager and as a public finance officer at Standard & Poor's.

Emily Barey is the Chief Nurse Evangelist for Epic, where she has worked for over two decades in the social care space. Prior to joining Epic, Emily served in several healthcare positions in the public and private sector, including a stint within the Department of Health and Human Services. Emily received both her Diploma of Nursing and Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Management, and Health Policy from the Yale School of Nursing.

Amy McCarthy DNP, RNC-MNN, NE-BC, CENP currently serves as the President of the Texas Nurses Association and the Chief Nursing Officer for Hippocratic AI. Amy is a champion of transformational and heart-led leadership, aiming to foster innovative and health-centered environments for nurses. Her decade-long experience involves collaborating with state and national leaders in nursing, improving outcomes for the public and employees she serves at the bedside and in leadership.

This is the third in a series of four episodes. Dates and topics are:

Sept. 18, 2024: The Broken U.S. Safety Net. A big picture look at the modern safety net — how did we get here, what's broken, and what are the biggest challenges standing in the way of Americans who need help?

Nov. 13, 2024: What Happens Now? After the results of the U.S. presidential election, we explore what the outcome means for social care and the future of the safety net — for the next four years, at least.

Feb. 12, 2025: Social Care in the Digital Age: Given the flaws in the safety net and the political realities that exist in 2025, we explore how we can modernize the system, and discuss the roles played by AI, health insurance companies, and social determinants of health tech.

March 26, 2025: Who's Doing It Best? As we continue to examine ways to improve America's safety net, we look for those who are innovating to create modern solutions.

"American Compassion: The Safety Net Podcast" series is free and open to the public and the media – register to attend in person.

About Findhelp:

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net. Learn more: https://company.findhelp.com

About The LBJ School of Public Affairs:

The Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs is committed to improving the quality of public service in the United States and abroad at all levels of governance and civic engagement. President Lyndon B. Johnson and Mrs. Lady Bird Johnson, in 1965, came to an agreement with The University of Texas' president and Board of Regents to establish the LBJ Library and Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs. Today, LBJ School's more than 4,700 alumni across the nation and the globe are making a difference. As leaders in local, state, national and international government, nonprofits and the corporate sector, as well as in think tanks and academia, these alumni reflect the LBJ School's success in preparing generations of thoughtful leaders and scholars.

