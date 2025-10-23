Findhelp Acquires Uno Health, Creating the First Full-Stack Platform for Benefit Enrollment and Social Care Coordination

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the nation's leading social care technology company, today announced the acquisition of Uno Health, a digital enrollment platform for government benefits. Uno Health simplifies end-to-end eligibility, enrollment, and redetermination for Medicaid and several other key income and employment-based government benefit programs.

With this acquisition, Findhelp becomes the first social care platform to enable rules-based eligibility assessments, application creation, enrollment submission, recertification, and community referrals—in one comprehensive longitudinal record.

"States spend hundreds of millions of dollars every year administering applications for benefits, while people fall through the cracks because the process is so confusing and disjointed," said Erine Gray, CEO and Founder of Findhelp. "Uno built an incredible technology to simplify this process, including: easy eligibility screenings, an intuitive document upload process, and the ability to seamlessly submit an application. Together, Findhelp and Uno are modernizing enrollment and creating a more efficient application process for these benefits."

Meeting the Moment: Modernizing Benefit Enrollment

Across the country, new Medicaid work requirements and redetermination policies will challenge states, payers, and providers to innovate to address uncompensated care, streamline applications, and create greater efficiency. To manage these changes effectively, stakeholders will need modern solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and transparent.

Findhelp's acquisition of Uno directly addresses this national challenge, offering an integrated digital solution to help people check eligibility, apply for benefits, submit required documents, and stay enrolled in critical programs including Medicaid, SNAP, TANF, and utility assistance.

Key features include:

Unified Eligibility, Enrollment, and Redetermination : One digital workflow for all major income-based programs.

: One digital workflow for all major income-based programs. Flexible Support Models : Options range from free self-service screeners and technology tools to fully managed enrollment support.

: Options range from free self-service screeners and technology tools to fully managed enrollment support. Efficiency and Savings : Digital-first, omnichannel processes reduce administrative costs by up to 75% and improve document return rates three times over.

: Digital-first, omnichannel processes reduce administrative costs by up to 75% and improve document return rates three times over. Better Outcomes: Organizations achieve 85% or higher approval and redetermination rates, nearly double the national average.

A Distinctive Market Advantage

The combination of Findhelp and Uno creates unmatched capability across:

End-to-End Enrollment Delivery: A large percentage of Findhelp's daily referrals go to programs such as Medicaid and SNAP. Uno enables direct eligibility assessment and application submission.

A large percentage of Findhelp's daily referrals go to programs such as Medicaid and SNAP. Uno enables direct eligibility assessment and application submission. EHR and Platform Integrations: Uno's tools will be integrated into EHR systems, bringing eligibility and enrollment directly into existing navigator workflows.

Uno's tools will be integrated into EHR systems, bringing eligibility and enrollment directly into existing navigator workflows. State Integration: Findhelp's deep experience with state-level systems allows data sharing and real-time redetermination updates, reducing manual processes and costs, all with unparalleled privacy and security.

Findhelp's deep experience with state-level systems allows data sharing and real-time redetermination updates, reducing manual processes and costs, all with unparalleled privacy and security. National Reach: Findhelp already partners with more than 75% of the nation's Medicaid managed care organizations, providing the scale to deliver immediate impact.

Solving Real Problems for Health Systems, Payers, and Governments

For hospitals, streamlined enrollment and redetermination processes lead to less uncompensated care, more efficient case management, and greater coverage continuity for patients.

For payers, it improves revenue and risk capture, reduces churn, and boosts HEDIS and STAR ratings.

For governments, it simplifies complex eligibility processes, cuts down on incomplete applications, and helps meet new policy mandates while maintaining compliance and transparency.

"We built Uno to make benefit enrollment simpler and more dignified for people while reducing the administrative burden across the entire system," said Anna de Paula Hanika, Co-Founder of Uno Health. "By joining Findhelp, we're creating something truly unique — a full-stack solution that connects individuals, healthcare organizations, and governments in one seamless experience. Together, we can tackle the root causes of under-enrollment at a national scale and finally modernize how benefits are accessed and managed."

Why It Matters: Closing the Gap Between Social Care and Financial Stability

Every day, millions of Findhelp users search for support with food, housing, and utilities. Many of those needs overlap with benefit eligibility, yet too often people get lost in the paperwork.

By embedding Uno's enrollment and redetermination workflows directly into the Findhelp ecosystem, organizations can now close that gap directly. The result is a unified experience that helps people not only find help but stay connected to it.

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the leading social care platform, powering a connected safety net. We enable health systems, governments, payers, and more to identify social needs, coordinate services, and manage benefits enrollment through a unified digital infrastructure. Our technology provides a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to deliver social care—at scale. Learn more: company.findhelp.com.

SOURCE Findhelp