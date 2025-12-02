Findhelp and Manifest MedEx Announce Data-Sharing Partnership to Advance Integration of Social and Health Care Data Across California

Collaboration advances California's Data Exchange Framework by connecting social drivers of health data with clinical records across the state

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the nation's leading social care technology company, and Manifest MedEx (MX), California's largest nonprofit health information exchange (HIE), today announced a data-sharing partnership designed to strengthen the integration of social and clinical data to improve care coordination, advance whole person care, and support California's Data Exchange Framework (DxF).

Strengthening Care Coordination Through Integrated Data

Through this collaboration, organizations using Findhelp's social care platform will have the opportunity to opt in to securely share social drivers of health (SDoH) data with Manifest MedEx. Manifest MedEx users will now have access to verified social care data from Findhelp within the HIE's longitudinal health records portal to support whole person care across the continuum.

"Findhelp's mission is to connect all people and the programs that serve them, with dignity and ease," said Jaffer Traish, Findhelp's Chief Operations Officer. "By partnering with Manifest MedEx, we are enhancing data interoperability across California and equipping providers and care teams with the insights necessary to address both the medical and social needs of individuals and families. This partnership exemplifies how collaboration can drive meaningful progress toward integrated, person-centered care."

Advancing California's Data Exchange Framework

Manifest MedEx connects more than 3,300 healthcare organizations, 140 hospitals, and 19 health plans, facilitating the secure exchange of real-time clinical and claims data across the state for more than 50 million individuals. By incorporating SDoH data from Findhelp's network of community-based organizations, Manifest MedEx participants will gain deeper visibility into the nonclinical factors influencing health outcomes, allowing for improved coordination, reduced disparities, and more effective care delivery.

"Integrating data from social care referral platforms into our HIE is critical to building the data infrastructure necessary to support California's vision for whole person care," said Erica Galvez, CEO of Manifest MedEx. "Our collaboration with Findhelp represents an important advancement in bringing and social care data under a consent-driven model that upholds privacy, transparency, and interoperability. Together, we are helping healthcare and social service providers work from the same, complete picture of each individual's needs."

Shared Commitment to Privacy and Interoperability

The partnership underscores both organizations' commitment to data integrity, privacy, and interoperability, aligning with state and national efforts to modernize data exchange and foster more connected, equitable systems of care.

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the leading social care platform, powering a connected safety net. We enable health systems, governments, payers, and more to identify social needs, coordinate services, and manage benefits enrollment through a unified digital infrastructure. Our technology provides a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to deliver social care—at scale. Learn more: company.findhelp.com .

SOURCE Findhelp