Findhelp Announces Partnership with SimplePractice to Expand Access to Behavioral Health Care Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the nation's leading social care platform, today announced a new partnership with SimplePractice , the most comprehensive practice management and electronic health record (EHR) platform in behavioral health. The partnership, unveiled at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, connects people seeking behavioral health services with real-time provider availability and scheduling directly within the Findhelp platform.

This collaboration strengthens Findhelp's role as the national front door to social and behavioral care. 3.8 million people across the United States already rely on Findhelp each month, making more than 7 million monthly searches for resources addressing health-related social needs such as housing, food, employment, and post-discharge stability. The platform is used daily by navigators, community health workers, care managers, and social care teams—embedded in health systems, payers, government agencies, and community-based organizations—who send 100,000 referrals each week.

"As behavioral health needs continue to rise, especially alongside social and economic stressors, people need a trusted place to begin their care journey," said Erine Gray, Findhelp's Founder and CEO. "Findhelp is already that entry point for millions. This partnership ensures that when someone is ready to seek counseling or therapy, they can move from search to scheduled care without friction."

Addressing Persistent Gaps in Behavioral Health Access

Behavioral health remains one of the most challenging areas of whole-person care, marked by:

Long wait times

Outdated directories

Unclear insurance coverage

Manual referral processes that often break down

Traditional resource lists are insufficient for services that require accurate provider availability, insurance matching, clear intake criteria, and real-time scheduling. Even when patients are ready to seek help, system delays compound an already critical problem: on average, 11 years pass between behavioral health symptom onset and intervention.

By integrating SimplePractice's directory into the Findhelp network, navigators will be able to book appointments directly with behavioral health providers. With this collaboration, Findhelp continues to expand beyond social care referrals to create a broader network of high-fidelity connections that help ensure people don't fall off after their initial search.

A Scaled, Trusted Partner

SimplePractice is the first and largest network-agnostic behavioral health operating platform, connecting partners to over 250,000 independent practitioners across all insurance networks. In 2025 alone, behavioral health practitioners on SimplePractice provided 125+ million clinical sessions across 10 million patients. Its technology is purpose-built for behavioral health, offering provider EHR and capacity management, tailored directories and intake workflows, real-time availability and scheduling, claim processing, and secure, API-enabled integrations.

SimplePractice delivers unmatched ecosystem efficiency by enabling direct access to solo and small group independent practitioners. This makes it the ideal partner to integrate real-time supply and scheduling into Findhelp's platform, creating a seamless path to in-network care.

"SimplePractice was built to support independent practitioners," said Jonathan Seltzer, CEO of SimplePractice. "Solo and small group practices often lack the scale and financial resources of large digital health aggregators, and traditional directories can be expensive or inefficient. Partnering with Findhelp addresses this by connecting practitioners with high-quality patient referrals and ensuring that patients have immediate access to schedule the care they need."

Joining Demand and Supply for Whole-Person Impact

Through this partnership, Findhelp users can search for a behavioral health provider across every license type, specialty, and insurance; view relevant provider information; and schedule appointments as part of existing navigator workflows. Further, when care managers facilitate these connections, they help match patient needs to clinician specialties, ensuring practitioners receive more relevant referrals and can focus their time on patients they are best equipped to serve.

The collaboration provides significant joint value for participating providers:

High-quality referral sources

Highly engaged patients who are often seeking care before symptoms worsen

Reduced no-shows through timely access and coordinated care

Ability to collaborate with physical health providers and care managers from health systems

The result for the broader healthcare system:

Faster access to care

Fewer dropped referrals

Reduced administrative burden for frontline teams

Better outcomes through earlier intervention

A more holistic, integrated approach to patients' well-being

Embedding behavioral health access directly into social care workflows also supports critical policy and care delivery priorities, including post-discharge coordination, Medicaid and state behavioral health initiatives, and value-based whole-person care models. Organizations using Findhelp and SimplePractice together can better meet continuity-of-care expectations, reduce avoidable readmissions, and support long-term recovery and stability.

A Blueprint for the Future of Specialty Networks

The behavioral health network is the first of several specialty networks Findhelp plans to launch, each focused on high-need, high-friction service categories. The long-term vision is a single place where individuals and care teams can search for and successfully connect to all services, supporting a wide variety of needs. This partnership complements Findhelp's existing partnership with MiResource, a respected behavioral health network of providers.

By connecting Findhelp's care coordination with the independent behavioral health practitioners using SimplePractice, this partnership sets a new, integrated standard for connecting people to the full spectrum of care.

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the leading social care platform, powering a connected safety net. We enable health systems, governments, payers, and more to identify social needs, coordinate services, and manage benefits enrollment through a unified digital infrastructure. Our technology provides a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to deliver social care—at scale. Learn more: company.findhelp.com .

About SimplePractice

SimplePractice is the industry-leading platform that empowers more than 250,000 solo and group practitioners to thrive and retain their independence. By simplifying the business of running a private practice, our premium practice management and EHR provides tools and technology that enable mental health professionals to focus on delivering quality care, while patients can seamlessly manage their care journey. With SimplePractice, independent practitioners were able to provide care to more than 10 million individuals in 2025 across over 125 million sessions. Learn more: SimplePractice.com .

