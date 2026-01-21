Findhelp and MiResource Are Partnering to Improve Behavioral and Mental Health Care Access

New partnership builds on SimplePractice announcement to unify behavioral health, social care, and referral workflows in a single platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the nation's leading social care technology platform, today announced a new integration partnership with MiResource, a trusted authority in mental and behavioral health provider data. The partnership expands Findhelp's Behavioral Health Network , creating a unified infrastructure that connects providers, behavioral health practices, and social care resources into one seamless search, referral, and tracking experience.

The announcement follows last week's launch of Findhelp's partnership with SimplePractice. Together, these integrations represent a major expansion of Findhelp's Behavioral Health Network, designed to address the systemic failures that have long limited access to mental and behavioral health care.

"Today, finding a behavioral health provider requires navigating insurance company pages, searching the web, reviewing a mailed list of names and phone numbers, and other poorly updated sources," said Jaffer Traish, COO at Findhelp. "By integrating MiResource into our Behavioral Health Network, we're addressing the data quality and provider accessibility challenges that can stall care before it even starts. This partnership builds on our recent SimplePractice announcement and reflects our broader strategy to bring behavioral health into the same coordinated workflows as social and post-acute care."

Adding Infrastructure to Improve Access with MiResource

Behavioral health navigation has been fragmented for decades. Inaccurate directories, ghost networks, and broken referral workflows routinely prevent people from accessing care, even when insurance coverage exists. At the same time, both federal and state regulators are paying closer attention, increasing expectations for accurate provider information and reliable access to care across health systems, insurers, and public agencies.

Findhelp and MiResource are partnering to address these failures at their root.

Mental and behavioral health directories are estimated to be 65 to 90 percent inaccurate, leading to failed referrals, delayed or foregone care, and greater risk of fines, audits, and penalties. Traditional medical directories were never designed to capture the complexity of behavioral health, including conditions treated, modalities used, population fit, or real-time availability. As a result, referrals often break before care can even begin.

"Accurate data is the difference between a referral that looks good on paper and one that results in real care," said Mackenzie Drazan Cook, Co-Founder and CEO of MiResource. "MiResource was built to maintain high-fidelity behavioral health provider data across the full continuum of care. Partnering with Findhelp allows that data to power real-world access, accountability, and compliance at scale."

Findhelp's Behavioral Health Network

Findhelp is bringing together three historically disconnected elements of care coordination:

Curated behavioral health providers powered by MiResource's continuously maintained and validated provider data





powered by MiResource's continuously maintained and validated provider data Real-time appointment scheduling through Findhelp's integration with SimplePractice





through Findhelp's integration with SimplePractice A nationwide social care ecosystem already used by health systems, payers, government agencies, and community organizations

Care teams, navigators, and public agencies can match individuals to in-network providers based on clinical need, level of care, insurance coverage, and social context, while tracking referrals through completion to ensure accountability and outcomes. By integrating behavioral health and social care delivery into a single workflow, the platform reduces administrative burden, accelerates placement, and strengthens transitions across the continuum of care.

What Each Partner Brings

Findhelp serves as the longitudinal record for social and community care delivery. Its technology supports network management, closed-loop referrals, workflow orchestration, reporting and accountability, and payment and eligibility processes. As behavioral health becomes increasingly intertwined with social needs and post-acute outcomes, Findhelp embeds it directly into the same platform customers already rely on for whole-person care coordination.

MiResource brings deep expertise and infrastructure designed specifically for behavioral health. Its platform delivers structured, high-fidelity provider data, continuous maintenance across the full continuum of mental health care, and advanced matching algorithms designed to support parity, directory accuracy, and compliance at scale.

Together, MiResource ensures the right provider is identified and Findhelp ensures the referral actually moves, closes, and is tracked from need to appointment to outcome.

This is not another closed network or point solution. It is open, scalable infrastructure designed to fix the pipes, not route around the leaks.

Impact Across the Ecosystem

Findhelp's expanded Behavioral Health Network delivers tangible benefits across stakeholders:

Health systems gain faster, more reliable behavioral health referrals, reduced manual work for care teams, and stronger transitions from acute, post-acute, and social care into behavioral health services.





gain faster, more reliable behavioral health referrals, reduced manual work for care teams, and stronger transitions from acute, post-acute, and social care into behavioral health services. Payers reduce ghost networks, lower parity and directory risk, and gain infrastructure that supports compliance at scale.





reduce ghost networks, lower parity and directory risk, and gain infrastructure that supports compliance at scale. Patients experience fewer dead ends, faster access to appropriate care, and higher likelihood of connecting with providers who meet their needs and have real availability.





experience fewer dead ends, faster access to appropriate care, and higher likelihood of connecting with providers who meet their needs and have real availability. Universities and higher education systems can reduce strain on campus counseling services, improve student retention and academic outcomes, and strengthen risk mitigation for student well-being.





can reduce strain on campus counseling services, improve student retention and academic outcomes, and strengthen risk mitigation for student well-being. Mental health providers benefit from improved visibility, more predictable caseloads, and intelligently matched referrals that respect capacity and clinical focus.

A Platform for the Future of Behavioral Health

This partnership operationalizes a shared belief held by both organizations: the future of behavioral health access will be determined by data infrastructure, not closed networks. MiResource provides the data foundation. Findhelp delivers the execution layer that turns accurate information into real-world access.

With ongoing partner expansion and real-time data validation, Findhelp's Behavioral Health Network is the first unified platform to bridge healthcare, social care, and behavioral health, giving health plans, health systems, public agencies, and educational institutions the tools they need to improve access, compliance, and population-level outcomes.

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the leading social care platform, powering a connected safety net. We enable health systems, governments, payers, and more to identify social needs, coordinate services, and manage benefits enrollment through a unified digital infrastructure. Our technology provides a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to deliver social care—at scale. Learn more: company.findhelp.com .

About MiResource

MiResource helps people find appropriate mental health care by maintaining a comprehensive, continuously updated network of providers and programs. We partner with health systems, insurance plans, universities, and community organizations to ensure accurate provider data, support local mental health search, and improve referral and matching workflows. Our open network reduces outdated listings and dead ends, helping individuals connect to care more efficiently. Learn more at miresource.com .

