Findhelp and AIDA Healthcare Announce Integration Partnership to Transform Post‑Acute Care Referrals

This innovative partnership signals a new era in post‑acute care: faster referrals, smarter coordination, and better patient outcomes.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp, the nation's leading social care referral platform, and AIDA Healthcare, a trailblazer in post‑acute care coordination technology, are proud to announce a strategic partnership that will streamline and improve transitions from acute to post‑acute care settings while addressing patients' social drivers of health (SDoH).

Findhelp and AIDA Healthcare have teamed up to support seamless referral workflows to a comprehensive network of post-acute care providers, including skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, hospice agencies, and more. This collaboration brings together Findhelp's robust, configurable network of social care services with AIDA Healthcare's specialized post‑acute referral workflows to help healthcare systems, payers, and providers accelerate transitions, reduce administrative burden, and enhance patient outcomes.

Transforming Post-Acute Care

The partnership addresses the growing imperative for interoperability, data security, and efficient care coordination between acute care, post‑acute care, community providers, and social support services.

Seamless integration of AIDA's post‑acute referral solution within the Findhelp platform, enabling healthcare teams to automate information sharing and streamline care transitions.

A joint network that supports closed‑loop referrals — enabling referral workflows from discharge to acceptance with greater transparency and fewer manual touchpoints.

Targeted focus on reducing length of stay (LOS) for inpatient settings and ensuring patients are matched to the most appropriate downstream care providers, improving patient experience and reducing cost.

"Our partnership with AIDA Healthcare reflects our commitment to simplifying the most complex care transitions," said Erine Gray, Founder & CEO of Findhelp. "By integrating AIDA's post‑acute referral workflow into our full-stack social care platform, we're enabling our customers to deliver whole‑person care more efficiently and effectively."

Removing Silos to Improve Care Transition

Hospital discharge and transition to post‑acute care have long been fraught with operational challenges — cumbersome paperwork, fax‑based communication, fragmented data, and delayed provider response. By combining Findhelp's platform with AIDA Healthcare's referral orchestration capabilities, providers and health systems gain:

Faster referral acceptance and onboarding with post‑acute providers.

Reduced administrative work for care management teams, allowing them to focus on patient‑centric activities rather than manual logistics.

Better alignment of provider availability, patient preferences and social care resources via a unified workflow.

Enhanced data and reporting to support impact measurement, accountability and outcomes.

"We built AIDA to bring clarity, quality, and speed to post-acute referrals, and partnering with Findhelp strengthens that mission," said Julian Paraschiv, Co-Founder & CEO of AIDA Healthcare. "Findhelp's leadership in social care makes this a natural fit. Together, we're connecting clinical and social care in one modern workflow — removing silos and helping teams move patients to the right next level of care faster and with far less friction."

Findhelp and AIDA Healthcare are rolling out new capabilities and integrations designed to accelerate care transitions and improve both operational and clinical outcomes. Interested providers, health systems and payers can schedule a demo to explore how this partnership can transform their post‑acute referral workflows.

About Findhelp

Findhelp is the leading social care platform, powering a connected safety net. We enable health systems, governments, payers, and more to identify social needs, coordinate services, and manage benefits enrollment through a unified digital infrastructure. Our technology provides a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to deliver social care—at scale. Learn more: company.findhelp.com .

About ADIA Healthcare

AIDA Healthcare provides the easiest and most modern user experience in health care coordination software to hospitals, post-acute care facilities, and payers. With AIDA's patented, AI-enabled SaaS products, we help hospitals, providers and payers around the country improve patient care coordination while easing the administrative burden of finding the right care at the right time. For more information, visit aidahealthcare.com/ .

SOURCE Findhelp