Findhelp Launches First End-to-End Digital System to Power Compliance with Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements and Redetermination

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As states prepare to implement new federal community engagement (work) requirements and updated redetermination policies authorized under H.R. 1, Findhelp, the nation's leading social care technology company, today announced their end-to-end digital solution that simplifies compliance, reduces administrative burden, and protects coverage for millions of Americans.

The solution, powered by Findhelp's acquisition and full integration of Uno Health, enables states, payers, and providers to manage eligibility, enrollment, redetermination, and community engagement verification in one connected, digital workflow.

"The new community engagement and redetermination requirements demand a new level of readiness. We saw during the public health emergency unwind and previous Section 1115 waiver programs that without rapid integration and true interoperable workflows, systems are too fragmented," said Erine Gray, CEO and Founder of Findhelp. "This fragmentation is what confuses beneficiaries, leading to unintentional non-compliance and costly administrative churn. With Uno's enrollment technology now part of Findhelp's national network and closed-loop referral system, we've created the first unified platform capable of managing every step from eligibility and application to compliance tracking and redetermination — simply, securely, and with dignity."

Meeting the Moment: The 2027 Readiness Challenge

Beginning January, 2027, the new H.R. 1 community engagement requirements will impact as many as 20 million Medicaid expansion members, introducing new documentation and verification rules for work, training, or community service participation. Without integrated, modern technology, the administrative load on states could skyrocket. Existing churn already costs states an estimated $4–6 billion annually, with each procedural reenrollment costing between $400–$600 in manual processing.

Findhelp's integrated solution addresses this challenge directly, turning a fragmented, compliance-heavy process into a connected, beneficiary-centered experience that improves outcomes for states, organizations, and individuals.

Our foundation is built on a market-leading scale. We already power social care coordination for 70% (190 of 282) Medicaid Managed Care Plans, reaching over 91% of Medicaid beneficiaries today. This existing, trusted infrastructure, which includes 85 million users and nearly 1 million program locations, is already used by states, health systems, and payers to track referrals, outcomes, and completed volunteer opportunities.

By embedding Uno's benefit enrollment and redetermination technology into this existing closed-loop referral platform and network, Findhelp offers the only integrated, cost-effective, and federally compliant pathway to implement the 2027 work requirement mandates on time while:

1. Lowering Costs with Proactive Beneficiary Engagement

Automates hardship waiver and exemption screening through data integration and member engagement with a 60–90 second eligibility check.

Uses intelligent segmentation and omnichannel outreach to target members most at risk of losing coverage.

Reduces administrative burden by up to 75% through automation and centralized data.

2. Unifying a Fragmented Ecosystem

Connects state agencies, MCOs, and navigators through a shared portal and standardized data.

Activates Findhelp's national network of 960,000+ verified community programs, providing trackable referrals to qualifying work, training, volunteer opportunities, and support services.

Provides real-time reporting and audit readiness across every stakeholder.

3. Creating Pathways to Self-Sufficiency

Transforms compliance into a bridge to opportunity, connecting individuals to employment, training, childcare, and transportation support.

Personalizes every member's journey through guided plans and automated follow-ups.

Ensures every interaction is documented, verifiable, and compliant with CMS standards.

Activate, Don't Build: A Smarter Implementation Path

Findhelp's four-phase implementation framework enables organizations to go live quickly, leveraging proven infrastructure rather than building costly, custom systems from scratch. Our modular workflows also allow organizations to activate and use only what they need, and can easily connect to existing systems of record.

Configure & Align – Findhelp will encode state-specific policy rules, exemptions, and compliance standards directly into the platform. Activate the Network – Findhelp's network includes workforce boards and verified community organizations to establish qualifying engagement pathways. Launch & Validate – Organizations can pilot with a targeted population to confirm workflows and ensure a smooth statewide rollout. Scale & Optimize – Simply expand and refine based on real-time data insights and performance outcomes.

"States don't need another expensive IT project," said Gray. "They need an implementation-ready partner. We already have the infrastructure, the network of programs and community based organizations, and the experience to help them meet compliance deadlines, while doing it in a way that protects coverage and promotes real self-sufficiency."

