Findhelp Partners with Community Action Association of Pennsylvania to Engage Community Organizations with the PA Navigate Statewide Online Referral Platform

PA Navigate platform, powered by Findhelp's closed-loop referral system, will screen residents for needs that impact their ability to thrive, such as childcare, transportation, housing, and food insecurity.

AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As we join with the Office of the Administration for Children and Families in celebrating Community Action Month, Findhelp is proud to announce their new partnership with the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania (CAAP). CAAP will be supporting the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania's Department of Human Services' project to build a statewide online tool called PA Navigate. Built on the Findhelp closed-loop referral platform and network, PA Navigate is a statewide community information network, designed to address health and social care needs for Pennsylvanians by connecting them to community services.

In addition to Pennsylvanians using the platform to find help for themselves and their families, social service agencies, local nonprofits, community-based organizations, county and state agencies, and healthcare providers will also be able to help make connections to services on behalf of individuals and track referral outcomes to ensure that people's needs were met. Findhelp is a technology company that connects individuals and community organizations through efficient and easy-to-navigate software and the nation's largest network of free and low-cost programs, while protecting privacy and tracking outcomes and closed-loop referrals.

Findhelp is working with four HIE Consortium members (Central PA Connect, Clinical Connect HIE, HealthShare Exchange, and Keystone Health Information Exchange / KeyHIE) to build and support a system that addresses social determinants of health (SDoH). CAAP represents 42 Community Action Agencies across the Commonwealth. Their network is comprised of public and non-profit community-based organizations (CBOs) that service all 67 counties in Pennsylvania. Each agency receives direct federal funds from the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) to uniquely address SDoH through various programming, informed by regular Community Needs Assessments, to understand the needs of those most vulnerable in every community. While the approaches and composition of programming is unique by Agency, all are unified on ensuring the health-related social needs of their customers are being met.

Findhelp, CAAP, and CAAP member agencies are partnering to conduct outreach to local CBOs and onboard them to the PA Navigate platform. CAAP will host local and regional listening sessions to ensure that CBOs are equal members of this collaborative effort to improve health outcomes for Pennsylvanians by addressing SDoH. CAAP has engaged several full-time employees to support this work.

"We have built a strong relationship of trust with Pennsylvanians and are excited to work with our new partners, like CAAP, to help more residents in need," said Findhelp Founder and CEO Erine Gray. "Together, we can support Pennsylvania community organizations and ensure their active participation and engagement with the PA Navigate program."

"We are humbled to be a part of the PA Navigate project and feel uniquely poised to lead the community engagement work," says Beck Moore, CEO of CAAP. "We know that to provide whole-person care, Pennsylvania needs a local, responsive ecosystem to deliver across socioeconomic, behavioral health and physical needs. Community Action Agencies have been delivering at the local level in all Pennsylvania Counties for over 60 years. PA Navigate intentionally creates that ecosystem."

More than 1.5 million people have already used Findhelp to connect with Pennsylvanian social care services. Existing Findhelp customers include Penn Medicine, Geisinger, Lehigh Valley Health Network, AmeriHealth Caritas, PA Health and Wellness, and Highmark Health. Additionally, Findhelp's superior integration capabilities , financial incentives to community-based organizations, and no. 1 rating by KLAS , a healthcare research firm, further recommended the platform.

Findhelp works with more than 600 of America's largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address social determinants of health. The Findhelp platform enables customers across industries to bring social care to their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net. For more information, visit http://company.findhelp.com .

About the Community Action Association of Pennsylvania (CAAP)

The Community Action Association of Pennsylvania is the authority on addressing poverty in Pennsylvania and a statewide membership organization that represents Community Action Agencies (CAAs) in the Commonwealth. CAAP is also the primary source of advocacy, technical assistance, collaboration, and networking for CAAs. For more information, please visit www.thecaap.org ; to be connected to the Community Engagement team, please email [email protected] .

