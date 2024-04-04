Findhelp Partners with State of Missouri to Support Families with Young Children

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Childhood (DESE OOC) to build a modern, user-friendly coordinated resources database & website to help Missouri families with young children find and connect to early childhood programs and resources. Findhelp is a software company that helps connect individuals in need of social care services with providers in an efficient and easy-to-navigate system while protecting their privacy.

DESE OOC oversees many statewide programs –including Parents as Teachers, Child Care Subsidy, and Early Intervention – that each have their own specific needs and requirements. According to the most recent U.S. Census, 19.3% of children under 5 years of age in Missouri live in poverty, and the Missouri Family Resources database & website (powered by Findhelp) will support more than 250,000 families in addition to state and local navigators who work on-the-ground in communities across Missouri. Missouri Family Resources is tailored to make it easy for families to find and receive services from relevant resources for children from prenatal to age five, including food pantries, diaper banks, child care, housing assistance, and more.

Missouri Family Resources is nested within the DESE OOC website and, to meet families where they are and encourage self-navigation, Findhelp has also built a mobile application for Missouri Family Resources that families and navigators can download to find and connect to programs directly from their phones. The app can be accessed for free through Apple or Google .

Missourians already trust Findhelp to connect them with the social care services they need. More than 730,000 users across the state have conducted 3.1 million searches on the Findhelp platform. Findhelp works with 7,837 listed programs serving the state, including 4,318 programs focused on serving children and families.

"We are grateful to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for choosing us to help support children under 5 and their families," said Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of Findhelp. "We're proud to partner with the State to help uplift Missouri families with young children and connect them to the resources they need to thrive."

In addition to providing an intuitive database and platform for community members, the Missouri DESE OOC will also benefit from Findhelp's robust data and analytics. These insights will help the State identify local and statewide trends, track needs, and spot issues, enabling them to help more people–all while protecting user privacy. Informed by data, they can strategically allocate resources and tailor interventions.

About Findhelp

Building healthier and happier communities starts with supporting the whole person. That's why Findhelp was founded in 2010: to connect all people in need to the programs that serve them with dignity and ease. Our software platform enables community organizations, governments, and businesses across industries to easily manage and coordinate care. From screening and closed-loop referrals to outcomes tracking and actionable health equity insights, Findhelp is leading the modernization of the social safety net. For more information, visit https://company.findhelp.com .

SOURCE Findhelp