Finding Your Trusted Financial Partner in Your Own Town: TRU Federal Credit Union Featured on Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid, the acclaimed public television program, is set to explore the power of credit unions in an upcoming segment featuring TRU Federal Credit Union (formerly Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union). This segment will explore the growing movement of credit unions, showcasing how TRU FCU serves as a cornerstone for the local community.

"Our new brand identity is more than a name change," expressed Phil Heinlen, CEO of TRU FCU. "It embodies our mission, core values, and our aspirations for the future. The rebranding signifies our dedication to becoming a more reflective and approachable financial partner for the communities we serve. We are committed to maintaining the same high-level of service and trust that our members have come to expect, while also embracing new opportunities and innovations within the credit union industry."

Here's what viewers can expect:

The Credit Union Advantage: Learn about the unique benefits of credit unions, including member-ownership, lower fees, and a focus on community well-being.

TRU FCU: Your Trusted Neighbor: Witness firsthand how TRU FCU embodies these principles. See how they empower local residents with financial education and provide valuable products and services tailored to their needs.

Building a Brighter Future Together: Discover TRU FCU's commitment to the community, exemplified by their innovative high school branches that equip students with financial literacy and potential career paths.

This segment is a must-see for anyone seeking a more personalized and community-focused banking experience.

About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid:

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a captivating documentary series airing on public television stations nationwide. Each segment explores a timely topic, shedding light on innovative solutions and inspiring stories. The program uses insightful commentary and storytelling to empower viewers and spark conversation. Learn more at https://www.viewpointproject.com/.

About TRU Federal Credit Union:

TRU FCU (formerly Greenwood Municipal Federal Credit Union) is a member-owned financial cooperative dedicated to serving the needs of its local community. Since 1974, they have been a cornerstone of financial well-being, offering a wide range of products and services alongside financial education and community initiatives. Learn more at https://www.gm-fcu.org/.

SOURCE Viewpoint