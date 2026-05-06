Findlay Roofing Supports Local Students Through Partnership with Backpack Blessings of Cobb County

As part of this initiative, Findlay Roofing contributed $5,000 to help expand the organization's reach and brought team members together to assemble more than 100 "blessing bags" for students across Cobb County. Each bag was carefully packed with nutritious, easy-to-prepare meals and snacks to help students head into the weekend feeling supported and ready for the days ahead.

Adding a personal and uplifting touch, each student also received a stuffed "Roofus" dog—Findlay Roofing's beloved mascot and Chief Barking Officer—offering comfort, encouragement, and a friendly companion to take home.

Backpack Blessings partners with Fair Oaks Elementary School, Milford Elementary School, and The Salvation Army Marietta Corps after-school program to support students and their families. Each week during the school year, the organization provides its signature blue backpacks filled with meals and snacks, delivered on Fridays along with messages of encouragement that remind students they are valued and supported by their community.

"Backpack Blessings is making a meaningful difference for students and families right here in Cobb County," said Brendan Casey, General Manager of Findlay Roofing. "At Findlay Roofing, we believe in showing up for the communities we serve. This partnership is about sharing care, encouragement, and support in a way that reflects who we are as a company. It was especially rewarding for our team to be part of packing these bags and adding a little extra joy with Roofus."

For nearly three decades, Findlay Roofing has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship, trusted service, and strong community connections throughout the greater Atlanta area. This partnership reflects the company's continued commitment to making a positive impact on the neighborhoods it proudly serves.

About Findlay Roofing

Founded in 1995 and based in Marietta, Georgia, Findlay Roofing is a leading provider of residential and commercial roofing services, known for its commitment to quality, integrity, and customer care.

About Backpack Blessings

Backpack Blessings is a Cobb County-based nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting students and families by providing weekend meals and encouragement through partnerships with local schools and community programs.

Media Contact

Kelly Sumner

Vice President of Marketing

Vertex Service Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Findlay Roofing