Findlay Roofing Takes First Place in People's Choice at 2026 Wing & Rock Festival in Canton, GA

CANTON, Ga., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findlay Roofing has officially claimed People's Choice First Place honors at the 2026 Wing & Rock Festival in Canton, Georgia, proving their excellence extends well beyond the rooftop and into the kitchen.

Competing against some of the region's most seasoned culinary teams, the Findlay Roofing crew delivered a bold and unforgettable lineup of signature wing flavors, including White Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, and Teriyaki Thai, each crafted to stand out in a crowded field of competitors and win over festival attendees.

The Roof Roof Guys taking 1st Place Honors

Leading the charge was Team Captain and General Manager Brendan Casey, whose leadership and team spirit helped bring the victory home. The culinary execution was powered by Findlay's all-star wing chefs, Von Fricke, a dedicated team member with over 20 years at the company, and Dennis Hurley, whose combined efforts elevated the team's flavors to award-winning status.

"This win is a testament to the culture we've built at Findlay Roofing," said Casey. "We take pride in everything we do. Whether it's installing roofs or serving up wings. Our team showed up, had fun, and delivered something special for the Canton community."

The Wing & Rock Festival is a highly anticipated annual event that brings together local businesses, food enthusiasts, and live music fans for a celebration of flavor and community. Winning the People's Choice award reflects strong support they receive from the community they serve.

Findlay Roofing has long been known for its craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-first approach in the roofing industry. This latest recognition highlights another side of the company; its people, passion, and ability to connect with the community in memorable ways.

For more information about Findlay Roofing and its services, visit: https://www.findlayroofing.com/

Media Contact:

Kelly Sumner

Vice President of Marketing

Findlay Roofing

704-928-9377

[email protected]

SOURCE Findlay Roofing