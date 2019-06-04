Findley Celebrates 50 Years in HR Consulting

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HR and benefits consulting firm, Findley, is celebrating 50 years of helping employers manage their retirement plans, health and welfare benefits, human capital structures and merger and acquisition strategies. Findley now boasts over 250 associates, across seven offices located in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio, Louisville, Ky., Pittsburgh, Pa. and Nashville, Tenn.; and serves clients in all 50 states.

Since its founding in June 1969, Findley has remained an independent firm representing its clients' best interests. That independence means that Findley is not compensated by insurance companies or other third parties, maintaining an objectivity that sets it apart from competitors

"For 50 years, Findley has upheld our values of providing independent, objective advice, and we have thrived, thanks to our associates and their unwavering commitment to clients. That commitment has resulted in a long list of loyal clients and partners whom we are also proud to call friends," says John Weber, Managing Principal.

Findley will continue its growth trajectory through organic and inorganic efforts, strategic partnerships and new services designed to help clients meet their current and future challenges.

About Findley

Findley is an independent human resources and employee benefits consulting and solutions firm that delivers value, responsiveness and expertise to help clients navigate today's evolving business environment. With 50 years of experience, the firm partners with clients to align people and benefits strategies with business goals. Findley's more than 250 associates are located in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio, Toledo, Ohio, Louisville, Ky., Pittsburgh, Pa., and Nashville, Tenn., and serve more than 2,000 clients across all 50 states. To learn more visit findley.com.

