Fine Example of an 1806/5 Bust Half Dollar Coin Earns a $67,650 Payday at Morphy's $1.2M Premier Coins Auction

Other highlights: 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, graded MS65 PCGS, $33,210; 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle, $32,595; 1856-S Liberty Head $20 gold Double Eagle, $23,370

DENVER, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A fine example of an 1806/5 Bust Half Dollar coin, the Overton-103a variety graded PCGS MS63+, soared to $67,650 at Morphy's Premier Coins auction held April 28. It was the top achiever of the 368 lots that came up for bid in a sale that tallied over $1.2 million, including the buyer's premium. The catalog was a numismatist's dream, and collectors turned out in full force.

1806/5 Bust Half Dollar coin, the Overton-103a variety, the auction's top lot, remarkably original and graded PCGS MS63+, placing it in the Choice to Near-Gem Mint State range. Sold for $67,650 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle with 9x4 stars, graded Very Fine 30 by PCGS, an important variety with the second-lowest mintage of the series. Sold for $32,595

Auction categories included antique and vintage US gold and silver coins (high-grade silver dollars were especially abundant), rare Lincoln head and Indian head pennies, mint coin sets, tokens, paper money spanning multiple generations, foreign currency, bank drafts, commemorative coins, solid gold bars, and more. Most of the coins in the auction were being offered for the first time in many years.

The 1806/5 Bust Half Dollar coin attracted bidders not just for its rarity but also because its high-grade condition placed it firmly in the Choice to Near-Gem-Mint State range. It was also distinguished by CAC approval. The coin exhibited strong detail, an excellent strike, and appealing originality throughout, making it an outstanding example of the variety. It surpassed its $60,000 high estimate and, as mentioned above, realized $67,650.

A Gem-grade 1879-CC Morgan Dollar, graded MS65 PCGS, sold within estimate for $33,210. The key date displayed all the hallmarks of a true high-end example. The strike was bold and fully realized, bringing out crisp definition in Liberty's curls and the eagle's feathers. The fields were smooth, bright and attractive.

A 1798/7 overdate $10 Capped Bust Heraldic Eagle with 9x4 stars, graded Very Fine 30 by PCGS and one of only 900 struck, finished just above the high estimate for $32,595. It was an important variety that boasted the second-lowest mintage of the series, with the PCGS Population Report listing only two examples at the 30 Level as of March 2026.

An 1889-CC Morgan Dollar graded MS62 PCGS brought $31,980, about what was expected; while an 1893-S Morgan Dollar graded AU50 PCGS, climbed past the $25,000 high estimate to realize $27,060. The coin showed the kind of originality and surface integrity collectors hope to find at this level.

A key-date 1893-S Morgan Dollar, certified PCGS AU50, slipped past the high estimate to ring up $25,830. The coin represents the cornerstone of the Morgan Dollar series and is one of the most coveted issues in US numismatics. The one sold boasted strong detail throughout, with Miss Liberty's portrait and the eagle's feathers showing clear definition.

A true sleeper, a rare 1891-CC Morgan Dollar graded MS66+ PCGS breezed past its $18,000 high estimate to chalk up $25,215. The coin stood out as a remarkably underrated prize in the PCGS MS66+ grade, a level achieved by only 12 coins, with just one example graded higher at PCGS.

An 1856-S Liberty Head $20 Double Eagle, recovered from the SS Central America – widely known as the "Ship of Gold" – achieved $23,370. This example, graded MS64 PCGS, was the highly desirable Full Serif, Bold S mintmark variety, distinguished by a sharply defined and fully serifed "S" below the eagle. It was struck at the San Francisco Mint, at the height of the California Gold Rush.

To discuss consigning to a future Premier Coins Auction, or other auction hosted by Morphy's, please call Dan Morphy at 877-968-8880, or email him at [email protected]. All enquiries are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.morphyauctions.com.

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

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SOURCE Morphy Auctions