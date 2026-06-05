Morphy's To Host Live Auction Of Outstanding Western Art And Antiques On June 20, During The 36th Annual Old West Show In Santa Fe

Highlights: Manhattan Arms Navy Series IV single-action percussion revolver with ownership attributed to Jesse James; sculpture by Frederic Remington titled The Rattlesnake, cast in 1,000ozt of .999 silver

SANTA FE, N.M., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collectors of Western art and antiques will have two reasons to visit historic Santa Fe, New Mexico, over the weekend of June 19-21. The first is the 36th Annual Old West Show, a lively event where the best dealers from across the country will showcase hundreds of high-quality items for every level of collector. The show will be held June 20, with public show hours from 9am-4pm MT; and Sunday, June 21, from 9am-3pm MT. Admission is $10 each day.

Percussion Revolver with ownership attributed to the outlaw Jesse James Sculpture titled The Rattlesnake by Frederic Remington

Shortly after the Day 1 show conclusion on June 20, reason number two will present itself: a 515-lot Old West & Native American Art Auction conducted by Morphy Auctions. The auction's start time is 5pm MT (7pm ET), and all forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone, via mobile app, or live online through Morphy Live.

The comprehensive array of auction merchandise includes Western fine and decorative art; cowboy apparel; saddles, spurs, bridles, bits and chaps by noted makers; Native American art, textiles and pottery; relics; antique firearms and holsters; Hollywood cowboy memorabilia, antique and contemporary belt buckles and other silverwork; lawmen's badges, Old West advertising, photos and lithography, and more.

The auction's headliner is Lot 1325, a Manhattan Arms Navy Series IV Single Action Percussion Revolver with ownership attributed to the outlaw Jesse James. The weapon was reportedly used by James at the robbery of the Southern Bank of Kentucky in Russellville, Kentucky, on March 20, 1868. The pistol, Serial #64240, is estimated at $100,000-$150,000.

A wonderfully-detailed sculpture titled The Rattlesnake by the renowned American sculptor Frederic Remington (1861-1909) was cast in 1,000+ troy ounces of .999 silver. The 17-inch-tall sculpture, #3 from an edition of 100, was cast at the Maiden Foundry in Oregon in 1989. With the price of silver reaching record highs, this exquisite work is not just displayable Western art; it is also a fine investment piece. Estimate: $70,000-$100,000

The first silver parade saddle built by Nolte-Olsen in San Francisco represents the pinnacle of high-end parade saddles produced by Al Nolte, circa 1937. The silversmith responsible for the fine decorations was Robert Schaezlein, who operated a shop out of San Francisco, and the tooling was by Gene Sisco. The saddle is in pristine condition, having been mounted on a horse only twice since its inception in 1937. It is accompanied by an original 1930s photograph of the Nolte-Olsen storefront. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000

All auction items may be previewed in person during the show setup on Friday, June 19, from 12 noon-5pm MT; on Saturday, June 20, from 9-4; or anytime online. Both the auction and preview are free and open to the public.

The 36th Annual Santa Fe Old West Auction will be held live on June 20, 2026 (Day 1 of the June 20-21 Santa Fe Old West Show) at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W Marcy St, Santa Fe, NM 87501. Start time: 5pm MT (7pm ET). All forms of remote bidding will be available, including absentee, by phone, via mobile app, or live online through Morphy Live.

To register to bid in the auction or to discuss consigning Old West antiques or collectibles to a future sale, call Morphy Auctions at 877-968-8880 or email [email protected]. View the fully-illustrated catalog online at www.morphyauctions.com. For enquiries about the Old West Show, call Cheryl Goyda, 877-968-8880, ext. 755 or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Dan Morphy

877-968-8880

[email protected]

SOURCE Morphy Auctions