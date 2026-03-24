Fine Fettle Launches AURA, an All-Glass Disposable Vape Brand Designed for Cleaner Vapor and Consistent Performance

HARTFORD, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fine Fettle introduced AURA, a disposable vape brand for use by both medical patients and adult-use customers across Connecticut. AURA disposable vapes will be available on March 27, 2026, at Fine Fettle dispensaries and partner retailers statewide.

AURA's hardware was designed to address common consumer pain points related to flavor integrity, hardware reliability, and oil utilization. Unlike many disposable vapes on the market that rely on metal-core components, AURA features an all-glass tank and a ceramic atomizer with no metal oil chamber or core. This construction enables a cleaner vapor path through a dual-airflow system and helps preserve terpene flavor while delivering even heat distribution throughout the life of the 1g rechargeable device.

"AURA was built with intention at every level — from the oil inside to the hardware that delivers it," said Ben Zachs, CEO, Fine Fettle. "We saw an opportunity to improve the disposable vape experience by eliminating common compromises and focusing on what actually matters to the customer: clean vapor, reliability, consistent performance, and a product that works the way it should from start to finish."

AURA products are crafted using high-quality distillate produced by Fine Fettle Brands in Connecticut. The process prioritizes purity, consistency, and clean refinement to ensure a smooth, reliable vapor experience across all devices. Each batch is formulated for clarity of flavor, balanced potency, and optimal performance inside advanced O2 disposable hardware.

AURA launches with a curated selection of strains tailored to a range of consumer preferences, offering a mix of flavor-forward profiles and effect-driven experiences. Each strain is developed to align with AURA's core promise of consistency, allowing customers to choose a vape that matches their vibe confidently.

"We're excited to introduce AURA to the Connecticut market," added Zachs. "This brand brings a fresh energy to our lineup and reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, quality, and delivering products our customers can trust."

About Fine Fettle

Fine Fettle is a vertically integrated cannabis company committed to cultivating, producing, and delivering high-quality cannabis products across Connecticut and beyond. With a focus on consistency, transparency, and customer experience, Fine Fettle continues to expand its portfolio of brands designed to meet the evolving needs of today's cannabis consumer. For more information, go to finefettle.com.

Media Contact

Ben Zachs

[email protected]

(860)490-0359

SOURCE Fine Fettle