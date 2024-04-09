Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Announces New Exclusive Import Partnership with Sassetti Livio, Iconic Brunello di Montalcino Producer

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demeine Estates proudly announces an exclusive import partnership with Sassetti Livio. Beginning April 2024, Demeine Estates will manage the US distribution and marketing of Sassetti Livio's Brunello di Montalcino DOCG wines from their famed vineyards in Montosoli, as well as the Montecucco Rosso DOC selection from their estate in Maremma.

For over a century, the Sassetti family has farmed some of Montalcino's finest vineyards. Their Pertimali property is nestled on a slope on the Montosoli hill, north of Montalcino, known widely as one of the most favorable terroirs for Sangiovese. The estate is managed by Lorenzo Sassetti, Livio's son, fourth generation family member and passionate winemaker, who upholds the family's name and reputation with the enthusiastic support of his wife, Sabina.

"The wines of Livio Sassetti elevate our fine wine portfolio and allow us to offer one of the greatest wines from Italy, Brunello di Montalcino," said Philana Bouvier, President of Demeine Estates. "Sassetti Livio Brunellos set the standard for the region with elegant, traditionally-styled wines that age beautifully and fully showcase their unique property in Montosoli."

Moved by a strong interest in winemaking and renewing and expanding the family's estate vineyards, Lorenzo acquired a vineyard property in Maremma on the Tuscan coast. All of Lorenzo's wines have deep roots in their respective terroirs, showcasing his willingness to preserve the traditional characteristics of each area and the genetic heritage of the vines.

"We are a small family-owned winery with a long winemaking tradition," said Sabina and Lorenzo Sassetti. "Demeine Estates shares our values and operating philosophy, and we feel they are the right partner to represent Sassetti in the US market."

In addition to Brunello di Montalcino DOCG and Rosso di Montalcino DOC, Demeine Estates will also offer Montecucco Rosso DOC from the Sassetti vineyard in La Querciolina in Maremma. These vines, like those on their famed Pertimali property, employ both organic and biodynamic practices that allow each harvest to capture the distinct characteristics of each vintage.

About Demeine Estates

Demeine Estates is a family-owned importer and marketer of the world's finest wines based in the heart of Napa Valley, California. A leader in luxury wines in the U.S., Demeine Estates sets the standard in exceptional marketing, fine wine sales, and distribution services. Founded by The Lawrence family and Carlton McCoy Jr., MS, and led by President Philana Bouvier, Demeine Estates curated portfolio consists of both premium family-owned domestic and international producers of exceptional wines anchored by quality viticulture. www.demeineestates.com

About Sassetti Livio

Four generations of the Sassetti family have farmed some of the finest vineyards in Montalcino. In 1967, Livio Sassetti was among the founders of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino, which was the same year the DOCG system was written into law. In the late 1970s, Livio purchased Podere Pertimali, the 16-hectare vineyard in the Montosoli area, now renowned for the production of benchmark Brunello. The family further expanded its vineyard holdings in 1999 with estate vineyards in La Querciolina along the Tuscan coast. Today, Lorenzo Sassetti is winemaker and proprietor, along with his wife, Sabina La Brusco Sassetti. www.pertimalisassetti.it/en/

SOURCE Demeine Estates