Fineqia Announces Partnership with Paris Blockchain Week to Accelerate Digital Asset Innovation

LONDON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies participating in the next generation of the Internet, is excited to announce its partnership with Paris Blockchain Week, an international event that brings together leading blockchain experts and innovators from around the world.

As a partner of Paris Blockchain Week, Fineqia joins a distinguished group of organizations committed to accelerating the acceptance and expansion of blockchain technology. The event, taking place from March 20, 2023 in Paris, France, provides a platform for thought leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to discuss the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in blockchain and Web 3.0.

"We're delighted to partner with Paris Blockchain Week and join the global community in advancing the development and utilization of blockchain technology," said Fineqia CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "We recognize its transformative potential and ability to revolutionize traditional finance. We're thrilled to be collaborating with the most innovative minds in the industry and contributing to the advancement of this cutting-edge technology."

Fineqia's involvement in Paris Blockchain Week reflects its continued dedication to transforming traditional finance and unlocking the potential of digital assets. The Company aims to expand its global network and deepen its expertise in digital assets and blockchain technology. Fineqia will participate in various events and activities during the four-day conference.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of Web 3.0, the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, crypto and fintech.

About Paris Blockchain Week

Paris Blockchain Week is an annual event that brings together blockchain experts, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world to share insights and explore opportunities in the blockchain space. The event features keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops on a wide range of topics, including decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, regulation, and sustainability.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

