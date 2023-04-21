Fineqia Develops Crypto ETF Capability with Global Index Provider FTSE Russell

LONDON, UK, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Fineqia AG, is working with FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

The relationship will enable Fineqia to have access to FTSE Russell's comprehensive indexing and analytics capabilities, allowing the company to further enhance the transparency, liquidity, and accessibility of its Exchange Traded Products (ETPs).

"We are thrilled to be developing our product set with FTSE Russell, as a company that shares our commitment to innovation and high standards of governance," said Fineqia's Chief Strategy Officer, Michael Coletta. "This collaboration will allow us to provide top-quality opportunities that meet the highest standards of transparency and security."

Kristen Mierzwa, Head of Digital Assets at FTSE Russell, added "Fineqia's focus on ETPs aligns with our mission to provide investors with reliable, comprehensive, and innovative tools to make informed decisions. We are excited to support Fineqia in its efforts to bring increased transparency and accessibility to the digital asset market."

Fineqia's use of FTSE Russell indices is expected to significantly enhance the transparency and liquidity of its digital asset investment products, enhancing the company's position as a leader in institutional quality investment solutions.

The binding agreement between FTSE Russell and Fineqia was signed on April 21, 2023.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $16 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, and fintech.

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETNs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

