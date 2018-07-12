Fingerlings® HUGS™ are Swinging into Retailers Nationwide

Fingerlings HUGS are true softies when it comes to affection, with long arms that are perfect for big snuggles and cozy hugs. Kids can swing these cuddle monkeys for a silly reaction, shake them for a funny fart, or pat their back for a crazy burp! But that's not all...New to Fingerlings HUGS is WowWee's unique and proprietary KissTech™ technology. Just press your HUGS' mouth to your cheek or skin and you'll get a big smooch in return! The longer you hold it, the longer the kiss will last. You'll even get different types of kisses when you hold your HUGS in different ways - right-side up, upside down, or on its back. And, you can talk to your HUGS too! With TalkBack technology, just hold down your HUGS' ear to share a sweet message, and they'll repeat it back in its own silly voice!

"August marks one year since the introduction of Fingerlings, and we're really excited that we have the opportunity to continue to deliver the interactivity of this toy to children in new and different ways," said Sydney Wiseman, creator of Fingerlings and brand manager at WowWee. "The response we've received to Fingerlings has been remarkable, so we took a lot of the technology used in the original fingertip friends and built it up to include additional innovative features like KissTech and TalkBack technology, packaged in a cuddly plush that we know kids will love."

Fingerlings HUGS will be available in Bella (pink) and Boris (blue) at major retailers including Target, Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and Kohl's for $29.99 each. Ages 2+.

For more information about Fingerlings HUGS, please visit: www.fingerlings.com/hugs/

ABOUT WOWWEE



WowWee® is a 30 year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. A full range of new product lines and a robust licensing and entertainment program is planned for 2018 and Beyond. With offices in Montreal, San Diego and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/.

