Fingerpaint Group Acquires The MYND Group, Bolstering Its Robust Market Access Capabilities

Fingerpaint Group further enforces its commitment to the space, marking its second market access acquisition in 3 years.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group, an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offer commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle, is bolstering its market access offering with the acquisition of The MYND Group, a full-service strategic market access marketing company with extensive healthcare industry expertise in pharmaceuticals and biologics. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In 2020, Fingerpaint Group partnered with the San Francisco–based private equity firm Knox Lane to accelerate its trajectory through organic growth and strategic partnerships. Since then, Fingerpaint Group has experienced exponential growth in its roster of capabilities, customers, and talent.

"The MYND Group brings extensive market access strategy, research, and launch experience across multiple categories, including in the growing vaccine category," said Bill McEllen, Global President, Fingerpaint Group. "This is our second market access acquisition in the last 3 years and is part of our continued commitment to evolving our market access capabilities to match the expectations and needs of the industry."

The MYND Group joins Fingerpaint Group's Specialty Services offerings that include medical and scientific communications, market access, and naming and branding capabilities. Jonathan Magid, of The MYND Group, will continue to lead the team as Managing Director, reporting to Brannon Cashion, President, Specialty Services, Fingerpaint Group.

"The MYND Group takes a comprehensive and integrated marketing approach to solving some of the most pressing market access challenges faced by biopharma companies during their commercialization journey," said Cashion. "Their extensive customer and channel (market access) experience drives innovative managed markets solutions."

"Our team is dedicated to, and passionate about, the market access space," said Magid. "Not only do we have the experience to anticipate the hurdles pharma companies face through their journey, but also we have proven methods to clear them and ensure they reach and exceed their goals."

Fairmount Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to The MYND Group.

About Fingerpaint Group

Results Measured in Humanity™.

We are an integrated collective of healthcare companies that offer commercialization solutions spanning the full product life cycle. Our creative solutions are fueled by the deep human and scientific insights that drive change. Informed by data and driven by innate curiosity and creativity, Fingerpaint Group solves the business and human challenges that hinder positive health experiences. We believe everything we do can help paint a healthy future.

Fingerpaint Group is composed of marketing services including Fingerpaint, Fingerpaint Multicultural, and Engage; and specialty services including Fingerpaint Market Access, Leaderboard Branding, MedThink Communications, MedThink SciCom, Parsons Medical Communications, Fingerpaint Medical Communications and The MYND Group. Collectively, its companies have been named Agency of the Year 5 times; honored by the Lisbon International Health Festival, DTC National, D&AD, the Clio Awards, and the Webby, Telly, and Global Awards; acknowledged as a DE&I Champion; named Best Places to Work twice by Ad Age; and included on Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 10 consecutive years. Visit Fingerpaint Group at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm composed of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mind-set and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

