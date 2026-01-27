Fingerpaint Group Redefines Medical Communications Standard With Strategic Leadership Expansion

New leadership trifecta strengthens the group's integrated science, service, and strategic platform

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group is excited to announce a significant expansion of its medical leadership team with the appointments of Allison Sullivan, Genevieve Cohen, and Payal Gandhi. This strategic "trifecta" of leadership reinforces Fingerpaint Group's commitment to providing a fully integrated, science-first approach to commercialization for its biotech and pharmaceutical partners.

The appointment of these three industry experts represents a significant strengthening of Fingerpaint Medical. As veterans of Lockwood's senior and executive leadership teams, they bring a multi-year history of partnership and shared success to their new roles:

Allison Sullivan joins as EVP, Fingerpaint Medical. Alley has spent her career climbing the ranks of leadership, most recently serving as Group Vice President, where she developed a reputation for operational excellence and driving client growth.

Genevieve Cohen, CMPP™, joins as VP, Client Services. Genevieve brings deep experience leading complex, high-level strategic accounts. She specializes in building enduring client partnerships and navigating evolving brand challenges. She also participates in many thought leadership activities with ISMPP and other industry leadership organizations.

Payal Gandhi, PhD, CMPP™, joins as SVP, Scientific Services. With a deep scientific background, Payal brings a wealth of experience in translating clinical data into compelling medical strategies, while leveraging innovation and maintaining scientific rigor.

"Bringing together leaders with such distinctive skills, the best in each of their disciplines, whose values align so closely with where we are headed, was a long-held aspiration that has now become a reality," said Javeria Shahab, President of Fingerpaint Medical. "By uniting this team, we are defining our own standard of excellence and holding ourselves accountable to exceeding it. Our mission is to produce world-class work where every individual contributes their brilliance to shine brighter as a collective."

This leadership expansion reflects Fingerpaint Group's commitment to helping clients deliver rigorous and innovative medical communications. By uniting unmatched strategic counsel, client relations, and scientific leadership, the group is uniquely positioned to navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape with precision. The innovation, operational excellence, and heritage of this leadership team serve as a force multiplier for the Medical business. Together, this group of tenured leaders is poised to continue Fingerpaint Medical's growth in an increasingly data-driven, metrics-driven, and scientifically complex era.

"Joining Fingerpaint Group alongside such talented peers is a defining moment for our team," stated Allison Sullivan, EVP, Fingerpaint Medical. "With access to Fingerpaint Group's full suite of capabilities, we are poised to guide clients through every stage of the product lifecycle and beyond. Our leadership team is ready to work seamlessly to unlock the greatness of the products and brands we serve, while fostering a culture of collaboration and energy."

This integration reflects a shared vision for the future of healthcare communications. "This expansion of talent strengthens our commercialization platform and is a key step in expanding our leadership in the medical communications space," said Bill McEllen, Global President of Fingerpaint Group.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group is a vibrant palette of people and expertise, spanning the complete spectrum of life science solutions. As a trusted partner and a top 20 healthcare agency, we are a full-service commercialization platform for the life sciences industry. Where others see limits, we see opportunity for originality. We craft with courage and purpose, pairing imagination with innovation and blending skills that transcend barriers and silos. We achieve success by painting with richer hues of genuine partnership, unlocking the greatness of brands, and transforming them into enduring masterpieces. Visit us at www.fingerpaint.com.

