Fingerpaint Group Unifies Operations and Strategy to Accelerate Integrated Growth

Stephanie Spicer and Nick Megjugorac step into enterprise-wide roles built for one platform.

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fingerpaint Group, one of the healthcare industry's most dynamic and fast-growing independent agencies, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Spicer as Group Managing Director, Operations, and Nick Megjugorac as Chief Strategy Officer. Both report to Group President Mark Willmann.

Both appointments strengthen the integration that makes Fingerpaint Group's platform work harder for every client across every solution.

Operational Excellence, Enterprise Wide

In nearly nine years with Fingerpaint Group, Spicer built the operational framework that allowed Marketing Services to grow with consistency—clear processes, disciplined rhythms, and the infrastructure that lets teams stay focused on what matters most: the work and the clients. In her expanded role, she will apply that model across all three solutions, embedding AI into the operational fabric of the organization to free teams and redirect their energy toward higher-value work.

"The job hasn't changed—clear process, clear ownership, and teams focused on the work and the clients. What's different now is the space AI creates to rethink how we work entirely. When you put that alongside a platform like ours, what becomes possible for clients is genuinely exciting. That's what I'm here to build."

Connecting Strategy Across the Full Platform

Nick Megjugorac has spent close to eight years building commercial and strategic edge within Marketing Services. Now, as Chief Strategy Officer, he moves from leading strategy within one solution to guiding it across the full organization. The elevation of the CSO role to the enterprise level reflects a conviction that a unified strategic point of view is itself a competitive advantage. Megjugorac's work, connecting competitive positioning, client relationships, and commercial direction, now applies organization wide.

"Strategy only works when it is well-informed," said Megjugorac. "A unified strategic point of view across marketing, medical, branding, and market access means our partners get a comprehensive and well-rounded perspective, and solutions that hold up under pressure. That's how we sustain the competitive advantage we've built and compound it as we scale."

Structure Built for Scale

These appointments reflect a broader truth about where Fingerpaint Group stands. Named Network of the Year by Med Ad News, the company closed 2025 with record revenue, driven by unified strength across its solutions. Fingerpaint Group now partners with 95% of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies. Two-thirds of those partners engage multiple solutions across the platform, drawing on Marketing, Medical, Branding, and Market Access in concert.

"We have the platform, the clients, and the momentum," said Mark Willmann, Group President of Fingerpaint Group. "What Steph and Nick bring is the organizational architecture to make sure all of it works together. They are exactly the right leaders for this to happen."

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group is an award-winning, top 20 healthcare agency and a unified commercialization platform for the life sciences. Partnering with 95% of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, Fingerpaint Group combines imagination with innovation to unlock the greatness of brands. The organization is human-led and AI-enabled, rejecting simple automation in favor of reclaiming space for strategic thinking and creative courage. With an industry-leading retention rate and a science-first approach, Fingerpaint Group provides the deep continuity and expertise required to navigate today's data-driven healthcare landscape. Learn more at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions, and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

Media Contact

Paul Hagopian

Chief Growth Officer

Fingerpaint Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingerpaint Group