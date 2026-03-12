Fingerpaint Group's Integrated Strength Earns Six 2026 Manny Nominations, Including Network of the Year

Six nominations across network, agency, and creative categories showcase the full power of Fingerpaint Group's integrated platform.

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Ad News has named Fingerpaint Group a finalist in six categories for the 2026 Manny Awards, marking a year of significant strategic momentum for the organization. These nominations, which include Network of the Year and Agents of Change, reflect the successful execution of Fingerpaint Group's unified operating model—integrating marketing, medical communications, and market access to serve the world's most innovative life sciences companies.

"These nominations are a direct reflection of a model built specifically for the modern complexities of the healthcare landscape," said Bill McEllen, CEO of Fingerpaint Group. "By removing the traditional barriers between disciplines, we've created a platform that delivers measurable impact from early-stage development to patient delivery. Our recognition as a Network of the Year finalist validates that, when you put people first and integrate expertise at scale, the results speak for themselves."

A Proven Architecture for Commercial Success

The 2026 finalist nominations represent every core pillar of the Fingerpaint Group ecosystem:

Network of the Year – Fingerpaint Group

Agents of Change – Fingerpaint Group

MedComms Agency of the Year – Fingerpaint Medical

Market Access Agency of the Year – Fingerpaint Market Access

Best Consumer Digital Campaign – Fingerpaint Marketing

Best Professional Digital Campaign – Fingerpaint Marketing

While many organizations operate as a collection of siloed brands, Fingerpaint Group's sustained growth is driven by its "connected-by-design" approach. Today, the Group serves as the strategic architect behind six of the top ten pharmaceutical brands worldwide and partners with 95% of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

This integration is further evidenced by client behavior: two-thirds of Fingerpaint Group's partners now engage multiple solutions across the platform, drawing on the collective power of branding, medical communications, and market access to navigate increasingly crowded therapeutic categories.

Innovation and Cultural Leadership

The nomination for Agents of Change highlights Fingerpaint Group's ongoing commitment to a "people-first" culture, proving that diversity of thought is a powerful driver of business performance. Under McEllen's leadership, the organization has prioritized a culture of empathy and radical collaboration, ensuring that, as the Group scales, it maintains the agility and heart of a specialized partner.

"We're building a stronger, more strategic agency," said McEllen. "Smart use of technology, a connected team, and a real commitment to our client partners across every part of the business. These nominations are a reflection of that."

The 36th annual Manny Awards ceremony will be held on April 23, 2026, in New York City.

About Fingerpaint Group

Fingerpaint Group is a vibrant palette of people and expertise, spanning the complete spectrum of life science solutions. As a trusted partner and a top 20 healthcare agency, we are a full-service commercialization platform for the life sciences industry. Where others see limits, we see opportunity for originality. We craft with courage and purpose, pairing imagination with innovation and blending skills that transcend barriers and silos. We achieve success by painting with the richer hues of genuine partnership, unlocking the greatness of brands and transforming them into enduring masterpieces. Visit us at www.fingerpaint.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

Contact:

Paul Hagopain

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fingerpaint Group