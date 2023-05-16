Fingerprint Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace

Authenticate users in real-time with highly accurate device identification combined with the power of Auth0

CHICAGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Fingerprint , the world's most accurate device identifier, announced the availability of Fingerprint Pro on Auth0 Marketplace , a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Okta Customer Identity Cloud, powered by Auth0 . This partnership will enhance security, reduce fraud, and improve the user experience.

Together, Auth0 and Fingerprint provide a seamless and secure solution for businesses to authenticate their users in real-time to reduce fraud while delivering a frictionless user experience. Fingerprint's highly accurate deviceID integrates with Auth0's identity and access management (IAM) platform to enhance the security of every stage of the user journey, from user login to checkout and every step in between.

Fingerprint complements Auth0's extensible identity and the ease with which customers can seamlessly integrate adjacent technologies to facilitate the successful execution of larger projects such as digital transformation, threat detection, compliance, and customer conversion.

"Joining the Auth0 Marketplace is an exciting step forward for Fingerprint in our mission to provide secure and seamless device identification. Integrating with Okta Customer Identity Cloud powered by Auth0 will enhance the security of our mutual clients' platforms while also improving the user experience. We are thrilled to be a part of this trusted catalog of technology integrations," said Dan Pinto, CEO of Fingerprint.

" Auth0 Marketplace provides partners like Fingerprint with a central in-product hub where their solutions are visible to and accessible by thousands of Auth0 customers, and enables them to participate in the growing identity and access management economy," said Cassio Sampaio, SVP of Product at Auth0. "Fingerprint is a best-in-class device identification technology that adds tremendous value to our Marketplace and its customers."

The inclusion of Fingerprint Pro in the Auth0 Marketplace separates it from competitors by offering an integrated solution that does not require additional engineering development. This provides a convenient and secure authentication option for end-users, which can help to reduce the risk of password-related security breaches and other account takeover attempts.

Okta reviews partner integration functionality and makes available integrations that are easy to discover and integrate for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of Auth0 Marketplace and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners .

About Fingerprint

Fingerprint, powered by the most accurate device fingerprinting technology, enables companies to prevent fraud and improve user experiences. Fingerprint processes hundreds of signals from the browser, device, and network to generate a stable and persistent unique VisitorID that can be used to understand visitor behavior. With a commitment to best-in-class data security and privacy, Fingerprint is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, and CCPA compliant. Fingerprint is trusted by over 6,000 companies worldwide, including 16% of the top 500 websites, to help catch sophisticated fraudsters and personalize experiences for trusted users. Learn more at fingerprint.com.

