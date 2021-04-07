Fingerprint Sensor Market to Reach $9.41 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 14.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fingerprint Sensor Market by Type (FAP 10, FAP 20, and FAP 30), and End Use (Banking & Finance, Government & Law Enforcement, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global fingerprint sensor industry was estimated at $2.93 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $9.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in use of fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication in consumer electronics, increase in adoption of biometric authentication in government buildings, surge in the number of identity threats, and emergence of touch less fingerprint technologies drive the growth of the global fingerprint sensor market. On the other hand, security threats pertaining to biometric database and high cost associated with biometric technologies impede the growth to some extent. However, emerging trends toward IoT based biometric technology and mounting adoption of in-display fingerprint sensors in smartphones are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Download Report Sample (212+ Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6649

Covid-19 scenario-

There's been a steep decrease in the use of fingerprint sensors in several organizations and increase in the adoption of contactless technologies, which in turn affected the global fingerprint sensor market.

The global shutdown of manufacturing units during the first phase of the lockdown impacted the market negatively. The distorted supply chain also acted as a major restraining factor against the market growth.

Nevertheless, government bodies in most of the countries are lifting up the existing regulations and the market is expected to recoup very soon.

The FAP 10 segment to dominate by 2027-

Based on type, the FAP 10 segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global fingerprint sensor market share in 2019, and is projected to lead the trail by 2027, due to high usage of FAP 10 in digital payments. The FAP 30 segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 18.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its ability to scan multiple fingers.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Fingerprint Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6649?reqfor=covid

The government and law enforcement segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on end use, the government and law enforcement segment accounted for nearly one-third of the global fingerprint sensor market revenue in 2019, and is expected to dominate by 2027, owing to increase in safety concerns in government offices. Simultaneously, the banking and finance segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.7% throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in trends toward digital payments.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019-

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly half of the global fingerprint sensor market. The same region would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027, due to high demand for consumer electronics in the region.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6649

Key players in the industry-

IDEMIA

Apple Inc.

Precise Biometrics

Synaptics Incorporated

Egis Technology Inc.

SecuGen Corporation

Thales Group

3M Congent Inc.

Congent Inc. Crossmatch

HID Global Corporation

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Biometric Sensor Market Size Growing at CAGR of 12.6%

Building Automation and Controls Market Size is Expected to Reach $215.59 Billion by 2027

Current Sensor Market Size is Expected to Reach $2.61 billion by 2027

Smartwatch Market is Projected to Reach $96.31 Billion By 2027

Magnetic Sensor Market Size is Projected to Reach $4.22 Billion By 2026

Pre book to Get 10% Discount on Purchase:

Contactless Biometrics Technology Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Next Generation Biometric Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

SOURCE Allied Market Research