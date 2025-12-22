FINISH 2025 STRONG AND SIGN UP TODAY AT PLANET FITNESS

Planet Fitness invites new members to join now for just $1 down and $15 a month, until December 31, and then pay nothing until January 17

HAMPTON, N.H., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, is inviting everyone to finish the year strong and join Planet Fitness today through December 31 for just $1 down and only $15 a month and then pay nothing until January 17.* With more than 2,800 locations, you can find the nearest club or join online here.

The time between Christmas and New Year's Day is coming up and often people are out of their routines, losing track of what day it is, and screen time goes up. Planet Fitness is here to remind you that you can still stick to or start a fitness routine in a welcoming, Judgement Free fitness environment that doesn't break the bank. Research** shows that just 20 minutes of daily exercise can improve your mental health.

"The last week of the year is often a lost week where people fall off their wellness routines," said Brian Povinelli, Chief Marketing Officer, Planet Fitness. "We are focused on motivating people to finish the year strong with an incredibly high-value experience where anyone can get a good workout, regardless of fitness level."

Every Planet Fitness membership includes free fitness training with a certified fitness trainer and access to strength and name-brand cardio equipment, and the free Planet Fitness App featuring hundreds of on-demand digital workouts. The balanced mix of cardio and strength equipment ensures members of all fitness levels have everything they need to meet their fitness goals. Many clubs are open 24 hours for added convenience.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Gyms.

*U.S. locations only. Annual fee of up to $49 dollars applies

**Depression and anxiety: Exercise eases symptoms. Mayo Clinic. https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/depression/in-depth/depression-and-exercise/art-20046495

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.7 million members and 2,795 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.