FINISH® Encourages More Americans To Join the Movement of Skipping the Rinse in Support of Water Conservation

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FINISH®, the world's number one recommended dishwashing brand1, today on World Water Day announces its commitment to its #SkipTheRinse campaign by further encouraging Americans to join the many consumers who have already taken the pledge. The #SkipTheRinse movement is a bold initiative to raise awareness of consumer water waste and empower a simple behavior change with big impact—up to 150 billion gallons of water can be saved in just one year if Americans pledge to #SkipTheRinse.

"We kicked off #SkipTheRinse last year to drive awareness around water conservation and the impact Americans can make by embracing a simple change," said E. Yuri Hermida, Executive Vice President, NA Hygiene, RB. "This year, we're committed more than ever to build momentum towards encouraging more pledges taken, more water conservation and even more scrape-and-load behavior to ultimately make an even greater impact to protect this finite resource."

This past summer, FINISH launched the #SkipTheRinse campaign with National Geographic and the Nature Conservancy as strategic partners, resulting in over 7 million gallons of water saved by pledges taken and $100,000 donated to water conservation efforts in the US. Now, FINISH is making a bigger commitment and looking to mobilize more consumers into action as the brand continues to propel the water-saving initiative forward.

FINISH has reengaged National Geographic to develop a compelling documentary, The Last Drop, premiering on National Geographic on March 26, 2021. Generating awareness around water conservation, two key narrators, Shannon Switzer Swanson, National Geographic Explorer, and actor, Adrian Grenier, highlight their own personal journeys, while speaking to experts and folks who are actively engaging in being part of the water conservation conversation.

"We are extremely proud of the amazing efforts that have gone into creating 'The Last Drop' documentary which demonstrates how small changes around the home can have an enormous impact on our planet," said Ivan Bouso, Executive Producer for National Geographic's The Last Drop.

To drive an even bigger positive impact, the brand is leveraging influencers and social media to create conversation and action online, while underscoring the importance of taking action now to help to cut down on water usage. FINISH has also recommitted to The Nature Conservancy by doubling down on this year's $100,000 donation, by contributing $1 to for every #SkipTheRinse pledge made through December 31, 2022 for a minimum contribution of $200,000 and a maximum contribution of $400,000. Through this, the brand is supporting The Nature Conservancy in its mission to protect and restore the health of rivers, lakes, wetlands and forests, as well as educate consumers about the importance of clean, accessible water for people and nature.

FINISH will be rolling out additional support of #SkipTheRinse this spring and summer across its social channels, online, retailers and partners. To learn more about FINISH, the #SkipTheRinse movement or to take the pledge, please visit www.skip.FinishDishwashing.com/

1 More dishwasher brands recommend FINISH products worldwide than any other brand. Recommendations as part of co-marketing agreements.

About RB:

RB* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

RB is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million RB products a day are bought by consumers globally.

RB's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com.

*RB is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.





About The Nature Conservancy:

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 79 countries and territories, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

SOURCE FINISH