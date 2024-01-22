FINISH® INVITES FANS TO DECIDE AMERICA'S GREATEST GAME DAY DISH

Food and sports enthusiasts across the nation can cast their vote for their favorite game day dish and enter for a chance to win $10,000

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On game day, the competition doesn't end on the field – especially when it's time to eat. That's why Finish®, a Reckitt brand and a leader in dishwasher detergents and additives, is inviting fans to take their rivalries into the kitchen and join the Finish® Dish League for the ultimate food face off.

In the Finish® Dish League, the star players are the hometown dishes fueling supporters all season long. From the Philadelphia Cheesesteaks and the Kansas City BBQ Burnt Ends to the Detroit Pizzas and more, Finish® is encouraging food lovers to rally behind their favorite game day eats to help decide America's greatest game day dish.

"At Finish®, we know that game day is about more than showing support for your team – it's also about championing the foods that bring us closer together," said Tarik Bayar, Vice President of US Marketing for Finish® at Reckitt "In the Finish® Dish League, fans can celebrate their most beloved hometown dishes and know that clean-up will be a breeze all season long thanks to our latest innovation, Finish® Ultimate."

Starting today through February 25th, fans can cast their vote for their favorite dish and be entered for a chance to win a Whirlpool dishwasher or the grand prize of $10,000. For official rules and details on how to vote, visit www.FinishDishLeague.com.**

For the toughest messes on game day, Finish® Ultimate Dishwashing Detergent is our MVP. As the only dish detergent tab designed with CYCLESYNC™ technology that releases the right ingredient+ at the right time, Finish® Ultimate tackles burnt-on stains in the toughest conditions, even when you skip the rinse.

As part of the campaign, Finish® has partnered with Team Whistle, the global sports media and entertainment company, to collaborate on culinary face off episodes of "Home Team."  Both episodes are set to feature Detroit Lions Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson and breakout rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs participating in a quirky and friendly competition to reveal who reigns the Ultimate Food Champion. Episodes will go live on Whistle's YouTube page and across their social platforms.   

Terms and Conditions apply. For more information, visit www.FinishDishLeague.com

+Enzyme

ABOUT FINISH® DISH LEAGUE SWEEPSTAKES:
No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Begins 12:00 a.m. ET on 1/22/24 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 2/25/24. For official rules, visit www.FinishDishLeague.com. Sponsor: Reckitt Benckiser LLC, 399 Interpace Parkway, Parsippany, NJ 07054.

ABOUT FINISH® ULTIMATE
New Finish® Ultimate is the only dish detergent tab created with CYCLESYNC™ Technology that releases the right ingredient+ at the right time. Finish® Ultimate works in the toughest conditions – from burnt-on stains to old dishwashers and hard water – even when you skip the rinse. To learn more about Finish® Ultimate, visit www.finishdishwashing.com/products/detergents/ultimate/.

ABOUT RECKITT
Reckitt* exists to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We believe that access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment is a right, not a privilege.

Reckitt is the company behind some of the world's most recognizable and trusted consumer brands in hygiene, health and nutrition, including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, Woolite and more.

Every day, more than 30 million Reckitt products are bought globally. We always put consumers and people first, seek out new opportunities, strive for excellence in all that we do and build shared success with all our partners. We aim to do the right thing, always.

We are a diverse global team of c. 40,000 colleagues. We draw on our collective energy to meet our ambitions of purpose-led brands, a healthier planet and a fairer society.  Find out more or get in touch with us at www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

SOURCE Finish

