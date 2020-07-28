FINISH Launches #SkipTheRinse: A Movement To Help End Wasteful Dishwashing Habits And Conserve Water

To raise awareness of water scarcity in the U.S., FINISH has enlisted the help of storytelling partner, National Geographic, to create a series of digital short stories. Hosted by National Geographic Explorer and Photographer Erica Larsen, each video highlights a specific water conservation issue in the U.S. We follow Erica as she learns about the inspiring efforts communities are taking across the country to conserve water and create a more secure water future.

FINISH is also partnering with The Nature Conservancy , and until December 31, 2020, will contribute $1 for every #SkipTheRinse pledge made at FinishDishwashing.com/Skip , for a minimum contribution of $100,000 and a maximum contribution of $400,000, in support of water conservation projects in the U.S.

"Water is fundamental to all aspects of life – from our own livelihood and survival to the health and stability of the natural world at large," said Kari Vigerstol, Director of Water Security Science and Innovation at The Nature Conservancy. "By partnering with FINISH, we're helping to educate consumers about the importance of clean, accessible water for people and nature, as well as to further the mission of the Conservancy to protect and restore the health of rivers, lakes, wetlands and forests."

A survey2 of 2,000 American automatic dishwasher owners, commissioned by FINISH and conducted by OnePoll, revealed that consumers struggle to understand the impact of pre-rinsing, but seek ways to make a positive environmental impact. While 75% of respondents admitted to pre-rinsing their dishes, 71% agree that pre-rinsing is a waste of water. At the same time, 67% noted that they would eliminate their pre-rinse habit if they knew it would help ease water scarcity issues. But when asked how many gallons of water could be saved annually if all Americans skipped the rinse, respondents underestimated the actual total by more than 1 billion gallons: 58% believed it to be 500 million gallons or less, while in reality the number is significantly larger at up to 150 billion gallons.

"Protecting the environment can feel daunting, but the truth is that we can make a big difference by working together to adopt healthy water stewardship practices, and now more than ever, conserving our resources is paramount," said David Romero, Global Category Director for FINISH at RB. "FINISH Quantum's ActivBlu Technology leaves dishes so clean that they shine, allowing consumers to get exceptional dishwashing results without the pre-rinse, all while saving billions of gallons of water."

#SkipTheRinse is part of a global commitment from FINISH to bring attention to the issue of water scarcity and inspire smarter water use. Backed by decades of innovation and expertise, FINISH Quantum's® new ActivBlu TechnologyTM is designed to work without pre-rinsing, releasing stain lifters that blast away food residue and leaves dishes shining. By committing to #SkipTheRinse you can save up to 20 gallons of water with every dishwashing load and if every U.S. household stops pre-rinsing, together we can save up to 150 billion gallons in a single year.

The FINISH Quantum® dishwashing detergent line is available at retailers nationwide. For more information visit https://www.finishdishwashing.com/ .

1 More dishwasher brands recommend FINISH products worldwide than any other brand. Recommendations as part of co-marketing agreements.

2 This online survey of 2,000 US adults who own dishwashers was commissioned by FINISH and conducted by market research company, OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between January 30, 2020 and January 31, 2020. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

